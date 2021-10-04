chrome-tests-feature-that-makes-browsing-history-much-more-useful

Internet tours are not always linear, especially if the user develops a new, longer project or is in the process of searching for prices on the web. Eventually, the navigation gets so confusing that not even the browser history is used to find previously consulted pages, since the list of visited pages is practically infinite.

Thinking about this problem, Google decided to rethink the presentation of history in Chrome and created “journeys” — a browsing history categorized by topics. In this section, inserted as a tab alongside the traditional list, pages are grouped based on a specific term, such as travel, products or themes.

Each journey represents a specific research topic, rather than presenting everything in a generic list (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

For example : if the user is thinking about traveling to Rio de Janeiro and is searching in different places for accommodations, sights and restaurants to visit throughout the stay, including videos on YouTube, Chrome would be able to organize the pages accessed in a single “journey” , to “Rio de Janeiro”.

This reconfiguration of the history page it is an encouragement for those who use the internet on a daily basis and tend to “parcel” searches over days or weeks. Instead of saving everything to a single bookmark folder manually, the journey would do the job automatically, accessible by a simple search on the history page.

Still under development

At first, the functionality will gather the addresses accessed only by the device itself — in other words, no synchronization between the histories of different devices for the time being. However, if the new feature is well received and works well, it can be enhanced to work from any browser connected to the same account.

Google says the function can be disabled at any time, if privacy is a concern. It is noteworthy that clearing the history also eliminates the excluded period groupings.

After activating, it is necessary to restart the browser to take action (Capture: Igor Almenara/ Canaltech)

Currently, “journeys” are available from Chrome Canary (version ), as an experimental feature — enter chrome://flags/#history-journeys to find her quickly. In tests made by CT, the novelty is now available next to the history , but it still doesn’t organize the results well, something natural for something at such an early stage of development.

