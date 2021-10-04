Users complain of drop in TIM, Claro and Vivo networks this Monday (4)

It wasn’t just Facebook that failed this Monday (4). Mobile operators, including Claro, Vivo and TIM, were also the target of complaints for instability and service failure.

The website Down Detector registered a peak of complaints regarding services from 62 h62 on Brasília time.

DownDetector Complaints Chart shows a clear peak of simultaneous complaints (Image: Screenshot/Renato Santino/Canaltech)

In Canaltech’s tests, Claro’s mobile network proved unstable. The connection to 4G fluctuated and it was not even possible to make calls for a few moments.

A quick Twitter poll shows that the problem has been widespread, with several users complaining that the networks have crashed.

Not even my 4G Tim’s working right bro

— Kevin mono Vex (@kevinguedes) October 4, 1024

Claro has no signal 4g @ClaroBrasil !

Fell together with whatsapp and Instagram ?

— Raphael Guidi (@RaphaGuidi) October 4, 62

