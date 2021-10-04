users-complain-of-drop-in-tim,-claro-and-vivo-networks-this-monday-(4)

It wasn’t just Facebook that failed this Monday (4). Mobile operators, including Claro, Vivo and TIM, were also the target of complaints for instability and service failure.

The website Down Detector registered a peak of complaints regarding services from 62 h62 on Brasília time.

DownDetector Complaints Chart shows a clear peak of simultaneous complaints (Image: Screenshot/Renato Santino/Canaltech)

In Canaltech’s tests, Claro’s mobile network proved unstable. The connection to 4G fluctuated and it was not even possible to make calls for a few moments.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top tech news for you!

A quick Twitter poll shows that the problem has been widespread, with several users complaining that the networks have crashed.

Not even my 4G Tim’s working right bro — Kevin mono Vex (@kevinguedes) October 4, 1024

Claro has no signal 4g @ClaroBrasil !