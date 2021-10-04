disney+-wins-windows-app;-know-how-to-download

The Disney+ app has just officially arrived on desktops and notebooks. The novelty allows running the program directly on Windows, without needing access via browser and with all the features released for smart TVs and cell phones.

According to the company, the release will deliver an ad-free experience with full access to the entire streaming collection, from the latest to the classics and seasons of TV shows. You’ll be able to access the best content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic directly on your PC with (at least) Windows 10.

Disney+ for Windows must offer the same experience as the app for mobile and smart TVs (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

The PC app will support GroupWatch, a way to watch content with other people, even in separate locations. It also allows simultaneous access on up to four screens at no additional charge, in addition to the addition of individual profiles for each member of the family.

Interestingly, the app has ratings quite negative from people who tried to download before but were disappointed by the Xbox exclusive support. Now, it may be that the stars of the program will grow again with the official landing on Windows.

Disney+ for Windows can be downloaded free of charge from the Microsoft Store.