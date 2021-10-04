How to enable and play cross-play in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 is a first person shooter developed by Bungie that is free for PCs and consoles. Since August 1024, the game gained the cross-play function, which allows players to add themselves to play the title together, even on different platforms.
Despite being a feature within the game itself, some players may still not know how to use it, especially after Bungie implemented a tagging system with name of players. Here’s how to use cross-play in Destiny 2.
What is Destiny 2?
Destiny 2 is the sequel to the original game released in 2014 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Developed by Bungie, the same responsible for creating the Halo franchise, the game has a first-person shooter view (First Person Shooter or FPS) and has MMORPG elements (Massive Multiplayer Online Role -Playing Game), in which you can level up your character and assign specific abilities and powers to them. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
With a background in science fiction, the plot of Destiny 2 takes place 800 years in the future after an apocalyptic event decimate almost all of humanity. You take on the role of a Guardian, who must face alien forces to recover the planets of the solar system and uncover mysteries of millions of years.
Destiny 2 can be played on PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The base game is free, but expansions and paid season passes are released every four or five months.
Step 4: in the small menu on the left of the screen, go to “Manage Invitations”. It is the option with an envelope icon.
New invitations, whether to play via cross-play or friend requests, are grouped in this tab (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 5: in the search bar, I typed the name of the friend you want to add or send an invite. Remembering that, in addition to the first name, it is necessary to put a tic-tac-toe (#) plus the four numbers of the Bungie Nickname.
Bungie herself points out that the nicknames need to be searched containing the name, the Tic-Tale symbol and a sequence of four numbers (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 6: when you find the player, click on his name and select “Send Bungie Friendship Request” or “ Invite to the squad.”
Found the player, now just add him or invite it to play with you (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
On Bungie’s website
Step 1: access the Bungie website .net.
Step 2:
in the upper right corner of the screen, and go to "My Account" and select a platform to access your profile. If this is your first login, click on "Join" and follow the instructions to complete the registration. On Bungie's website, log in with any platform you have registered and play Destiny 2 (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 3: after logging into the site, still in the upper right corner of the screen, select the search bar (with a magnifying glass icon).
To search for new friends, use the self-search on Bungie’s website (Screenshot : Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 4: enter the Bungie Nickname of the person you are want to add. If she plays on more than one platform, choose the one you prefer.
Players are not always registered in more than a platform, but if that happens you can select the PC or console of your choice (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 5: on the other player’s profile, in the menu on the left of the screen, click on “Send friend request”.
Step 6: to accept new orders for friendship, click on the icon with two dolls in the upper right corner of the screen to open the “Bunnie Friendships” section. All pending requests are grouped here.
In this section, you manage received and sent friend requests (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
On the cellphone
Step 1: download the Destiny 2 Companion app on Android or iOS.
Step 2: after logging in with your personal data, tap “More” in the bottom menu.
It is also possible to add new friends in cross-play through the Destiny 2 mobile app (Capture from screen: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 3: select the “Friends” option.
Select “Friends” in the mobile app to search for new players (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 4:
in the upper right corner of the screen, tap “Add friends”.
Step 5: You have the option to import your friends list from other platforms, as well as search for new friends. When you find them, tap “Add friend”, regardless if they play on a device other than yours.
Ready! Now you and that player can explore the worlds of Destiny 2 even playing from different platforms.
Source: Bungie
