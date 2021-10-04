how-to-enable-and-play-cross-play-in-destiny-2

Destiny 2 is a first person shooter developed by Bungie that is free for PCs and consoles. Since August 1024, the game gained the cross-play function, which allows players to add themselves to play the title together, even on different platforms.

Despite being a feature within the game itself, some players may still not know how to use it, especially after Bungie implemented a tagging system with name of players. Here’s how to use cross-play in Destiny 2.

What is Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 can be played for free on PC and consoles, with paid content released periodically (Image: Disclosure/Bungie) Destiny 2 is the sequel to the original game released in 2014 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Developed by Bungie, the same responsible for creating the Halo franchise, the game has a first-person shooter view (First Person Shooter or FPS) and has MMORPG elements (Massive Multiplayer Online Role -Playing Game), in which you can level up your character and assign specific abilities and powers to them. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

With a background in science fiction, the plot of Destiny 2 takes place 800 years in the future after an apocalyptic event decimate almost all of humanity. You take on the role of a Guardian, who must face alien forces to recover the planets of the solar system and uncover mysteries of millions of years.

Destiny 2 can be played on PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The base game is free, but expansions and paid season passes are released every four or five months.

What is cross-play and how it works in Destiny 2? This is the screen displayed the first time the game warns you about the possibility of cross -play (Image: Disclosure/Bungie) O The cross-play system in Destiny 2 works through a name on Bungie’s servers, the “Bungie Nickname”. This name is like a single-use identity for all platforms on which the game is available, and that’s why other people can find you in the game. The name is made up of your username and a code made up of a t-shirt (#) and four numbers. This combination is randomly generated on the first platform you log into Destiny 2 from Season , which began in August 4172. Therefore, if you open the game for the first time on PS5, for example, your PSN username will be used to generate your Bungie Nickname. No names with offensive words or expressions are accepted . So far, it is not possible to change this unique tag for each player, but Bungie has already stated that this possibility should be available by the end of 2021. About cross-play itself, Bungie has separated matchmaking (search for online matches) into two fronts. The first is in competitive multiplayer: in this case, cross-play is not enabled, which means that console players will only form squads with those playing console and will not be crossed with PC players, and vice versa. Meanwhile, the second front is for activities Player versus environment (PvE), meaning missions that players face the game’s artificial intelligence, not other people. For these specific modes, cross-play covers all platforms. And with the advantage that players can use Destiny 2’s in-game chat to chat with each other. How to enable and play cross-play in Destiny 2 On PC or console Step 1: open the game on the console or PC and select your character. Note that above the player badges , to the right of the screen, is your Nickname Bungie. Here in the example, mine is “caiocrvo#512036”. You can share your nickname with other people so they can add you to Bungie’s system. Your Nickname Bungie appears above of the emblems of characters created within Destiny 2. This makes it easier to share with others (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 2: when your character is in the game’s orbit, go to the “Open browser” option. Within the Destiny 2 game it is possible to search for other players with the cross-play function (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 3 : select “Cast”. Open your list of friends added in the d system. a Bungie (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: in the small menu on the left of the screen, go to “Manage Invitations”. It is the option with an envelope icon.

New invitations, whether to play via cross-play or friend requests, are grouped in this tab (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: in the search bar, I typed the name of the friend you want to add or send an invite. Remembering that, in addition to the first name, it is necessary to put a tic-tac-toe (#) plus the four numbers of the Bungie Nickname.

Bungie herself points out that the nicknames need to be searched containing the name, the Tic-Tale symbol and a sequence of four numbers (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6: when you find the player, click on his name and select “Send Bungie Friendship Request” or “ Invite to the squad.”

Found the player, now just add him or invite it to play with you (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

On Bungie’s website

Step 1: access the Bungie website .net.

Step 2: in the upper right corner of the screen, and go to “My Account” and select a platform to access your profile. If this is your first login, click on “Join” and follow the instructions to complete the registration. On Bungie’s website, log in with any platform you have registered and play Destiny 2 (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 3: after logging into the site, still in the upper right corner of the screen, select the search bar (with a magnifying glass icon).

To search for new friends, use the self-search on Bungie’s website (Screenshot : Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: enter the Bungie Nickname of the person you are want to add. If she plays on more than one platform, choose the one you prefer.

Players are not always registered in more than a platform, but if that happens you can select the PC or console of your choice (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: on the other player’s profile, in the menu on the left of the screen, click on “Send friend request”.

In addition to submitting a new friend request, you can invite that person to your clan if you are part of a group in the game ( Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6: to accept new orders for friendship, click on the icon with two dolls in the upper right corner of the screen to open the “Bunnie Friendships” section. All pending requests are grouped here.

In this section, you manage received and sent friend requests (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

On the cellphone

Step 1: download the Destiny 2 Companion app on Android or iOS.

Step 2: after logging in with your personal data, tap “More” in the bottom menu.

It is also possible to add new friends in cross-play through the Destiny 2 mobile app (Capture from screen: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: select the “Friends” option.

Select “Friends” in the mobile app to search for new players (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4:

in the upper right corner of the screen, tap “Add friends”.

Select this option to add new friends in the Destiny 2 app on mobile (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 5: You have the option to import your friends list from other platforms, as well as search for new friends. When you find them, tap “Add friend”, regardless if they play on a device other than yours. It is possible to add the same person on more than one platform if they have an account on PC or consoles (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Ready! Now you and that player can explore the worlds of Destiny 2 even playing from different platforms.

