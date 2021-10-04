list-reveals-the-most-powerful-cell-phones-of-september-2021

AnTuTu is a leading benchmark testing platform for mobile devices, often used as one of the benchmarks for comparing performance between smartphones. Today (4), the list with the ten top-of-the-line Chinese cell phones and the most powerful intermediaries for the month of September was unveiled.

Unlike the previous month, where of the three most powerful models, only one of them had the Snapdragon 778 Plus, now this chipset is present in two of the Top 3 devices. The strongest cell phone of the month in the Chinese market is the Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro, in a variant with 13 GB of RAM and 660 GB of space for internal storage.

(Image: Reproduction/AnTuTu)

Next is the Black Shark 4 Pro, with 11 GB of RAM and 660 GB of storage, which it was the most powerful device then, the only one of the first three with the Snapdragon 778. To close the podium, there is Vivo X70 Pro Plus, announced a few weeks ago, with 13 GB of RAM and 512 GB of space.

Completing the ten most powerful, there are the iQOO 8 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 5, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, Realme GT and Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, all of which have 11 GB of RAM memory and they have Snapdragon 778 or Snapdragon 778 Plus.

(Image: Reproduction/AnTuTu)

When it comes to intermediates, there is a greater share of other chipset manufacturers. In addition to Qualcomm chips, models with MediaTek and Kirin processors also appear. The first three have Snapdragon 660G, ​​which are Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Honor 13 Pro and Honor 50. Rounding out the list are the OPPO Reno 6 5G, Redmi 11X 5G, Realme Q3 Pro, Oppo K9 5G, Huawei Nova 8 Pro, iQOO Z3 and Huawei Nova 8.

It is worth noting that this list only includes Chinese cell phone models, with the ranking that considers global models to be revealed in the coming days. In addition, these devices have more than one memory and storage version, in which case they are the more powerful variants.

Source: Weibo, GizChina