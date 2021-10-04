submarine-viagens-and-cvc-suffer-cyber-attack;-service-is-unavailable

Submarino Viagens and CVC, which belong to the same group, informed customers that they were the target of a cyber attack. The alert was given this Saturday (01), but no further information was released; a statement published on the website of the two companies, however, serves as a warning to customers and also informs that reservations and boarding of airline tickets purchased by the platforms were not harmed. 98% of Brazilian corporate websites are at risk of cyber attacks

Apps that expose user data already have more than 98 Millions of downloads

Web pages suffer instability after root certificate expires On the other hand, the notice also talks about outages in the call center, indicating that the cybercriminal incident may have stalled the systems of CVC and Submarino Viagens. The support access, on the e-commerce website, displays an error message on the server, which indicates that the company’s infrastructure was compromised as part of the scam, indicating ransomware as a possible pest involved in the attack. The same alert was also given to CVC employees and partners, without further information. In the text, the company claims to be working to mitigate the effects of the coup and continue operating while security protocols were activated. Communiqué published on the Submarino Viagens website, about an attack that also hit CVC systems; for now, there is no information about the leakage of customer data or more details of the scam (Image: Divulgação/Submarino Viagens) A post on a forum aimed at cybercrime, however , talks about a possible leak of access credentials to CVC’s e-commerce on the day of August. The responsible user claims to have e-mails and passwords of users of the platform, but does not mention the total number of people reached, asking interested parties to get in touch to negotiate a payment in cryptocurrencies or Pix. The topic, however, was closed, indicating that it was not a legitimate volume, while the company did not comment on the relationship between the cases. Want to stay inside the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Contact Canaltech , the company did not provide further details about what happened, especially about any unauthorized access to customer information. To the report, CVC responded with the same statement published on its website and on the Submarino Viagens home page, committing to continue sending updates on the case as they become available. Increasing danger



As much as e-commerce and tourism are increasingly a focus of cybercriminals, the threat is considered real for companies of all types, especially giants that can result in better rescues for criminals. “When we talk about ransomware, we don’t see a pattern related to verticals, but rather large companies. it’s a matter of ‘business’ and the victim needs to pay”, comments Cesar Schmitzhaus, director of technology and innovation at Teltec Solutions.

For him, there is no protection complete when it comes to security, but investing in protection against ransomware, which should be a priority, also helps in mitigating other threats. planning and monitoring the cybercriminal scenario to build a detection and mitigation policy.

As for the users who may be affected, the recommendations are to pay attention to scams and attempts to contact on behalf of affected companies, especially in the use of websites, which must always be legitimate and certified. According to Schmitzhaus, the ideal is not to click on links or download attachments that are sent by email, SMS or WhatsApp, in addition to changing passwords, which should be different and unique from ca. of the service. “The practice of not repeating avoids [que as pessoas] seeing all your accounts stolen in record time, as it is common that, when a criminal gets a combination, he tries to enter other services”, adds the expert.