Submarine Viagens and CVC suffer cyber attack; service is unavailable
Submarino Viagens and CVC, which belong to the same group, informed customers that they were the target of a cyber attack. The alert was given this Saturday (01), but no further information was released; a statement published on the website of the two companies, however, serves as a warning to customers and also informs that reservations and boarding of airline tickets purchased by the platforms were not harmed.
As much as e-commerce and tourism are increasingly a focus of cybercriminals, the threat is considered real for companies of all types, especially giants that can result in better rescues for criminals. “When we talk about ransomware, we don’t see a pattern related to verticals, but rather large companies. it’s a matter of ‘business’ and the victim needs to pay”, comments Cesar Schmitzhaus, director of technology and innovation at Teltec Solutions.
For him, there is no protection complete when it comes to security, but investing in protection against ransomware, which should be a priority, also helps in mitigating other threats. planning and monitoring the cybercriminal scenario to build a detection and mitigation policy.
As for the users who may be affected, the recommendations are to pay attention to scams and attempts to contact on behalf of affected companies, especially in the use of websites, which must always be legitimate and certified. According to Schmitzhaus, the ideal is not to click on links or download attachments that are sent by email, SMS or WhatsApp, in addition to changing passwords, which should be different and unique from ca. of the service. “The practice of not repeating avoids [que as pessoas] seeing all your accounts stolen in record time, as it is common that, when a criminal gets a combination, he tries to enter other services”, adds the expert.
