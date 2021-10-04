new-technique-tracks-the-moment-when-life-would-have-started-to-oxygenate-the-planet

Oxygen was essential for Earth’s life to become complex and diverse, but in its first 2 billion years, this element was scarce. Any organism that has existed before the rise of this element on our planet has survived with little or no oxygen — when and how this scenario changed are answers scientists are chasing. In a new study, researchers indicate that some bacteria took 94 millions of years photosynthesizing sunlight and producing oxygen to, then, life could prosper. Cyanobacteria can make future missions to Mars more sustainable

Primitive Earth’s atmosphere may have been as toxic as Venus’s today Around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago, complex bacteria became capable of photosynthesizing — or that is, from sunlight, they began to release oxygen into the Earth’s atmosphere—an event known as the Great Oxygenation Event (GEO), which changed the fate of biological evolution. The new study, conducted by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), used a new technique that analyzes the genes of these organisms to trace a timeline. In light green, cyanobacteria blooming close to the surface ( Image: Reproduction/NOAA/Toldeo Aerial Media) According to estimates from In this research, it took bacteria at least 94 millions of years to become photosynthesisers. Probably long before that, organisms capable of such a process already existed, but not in the same way as we know it today. MIT geobiologist and lead author of the study, Greg Fournier, explains that while there is evidence of oxygenated photosynthesis before that time, it took hundreds of millions of years for oxygenation to take off. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

There are two main narratives that try explain the evolution of photosynthesis from bacteria. The first understands that the natural process of transforming sunlight into energy appeared at the very beginning of the evolutionary scenario, but it progressed slowly. The second argues that the process appeared much later, but took off quickly. The divergence occurs because of the different interpretations of the fossil records.

Cyanobacteria performing photosynthesis (Image: Reproduction/Dennis Nuernberg)

Rarely, when feeding on another organism, the bacterium can incorporate part of the genetic material into its genome. With this, researchers can draw a timeline of these species and pinpoint which ones existed simultaneously — a process known as molecular clock modeling, which uses genetic sequences to trace possible changes in the genetic code over time.

So Fournier and his team analyzed the genomes of thousands of bacteria — including cyanobacteria — to detect horizontal gene transfers. Altogether, the researchers identified examples from their molecular clock models, within which only one was pointed out. as more consistent. From it, the researchers estimated the age of the photosynthesizing bacteria.

According to the study, all species of cyanobacteria that live today have a common ancestor, which existed about 2.9 billion of to the ago. Such an ancestor would have branched from another bacterium that was unable to carry out photosynthesis 3.4 billion years ago. So photosynthesis arose somewhere in between these two extremes. The researchers intend to use the same technique to analyze other organisms.

The research was published in of September this year, in the Proceedings of Royal Society B.

