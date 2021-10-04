Genshin Impact | Check out what's new in version 2.2

miHoYo has announced the news of the Genshin Impact update 2.2, which will be made available for free to all players at of October. In addition to a new island, called Tsurumi, we will have the return of Childe and Hu Tao as featured characters in the banners.

With the name of “Mystery of the Sea of ​​Mist”, players will find a new event in which some familiar characters will appear in the story. Childe, one of the Fatui agents who appear in Liyue, now returns to Inazuma alongside Xinyan. With the two heroes at his side, the Traveler must face a series of challenges in this maze to secure exclusive event rewards.

Furthermore, a new region in Inazuma called Tsurumi Island arrives in version 2.2 of the game. Aloy, which was already available for PlayStation gamers, also comes to PC in this update.

Surrounded by mist and mysteries, the island will bring two types of new enemies, which are two species of dogs called Cão da Fenda and Puppy da Cleft. Both will cause the corrosion effect, which deals damage to all allies on your team regardless of the type of shield you are using. Two mini events were also announced, in which players must face a special Colossus of Ruins in Inazuma. The other event will focus on music and you will receive a new instrument delivered by Kaedehara Kazuha. With it, it will be possible to play a rhythmic mini game alongside characters from the Genshin Impact universe, such as Zhongli, Keqing and Shogun Raiden, for example.

The other news is the return of Childe and Hu Tao as game banners. In addition to the two characters, Thoma, Kamisato Ayaka’s right-hand man, arrives as a 4-star character and will make his debut during the Hu Tao banner.

Genshin Impact is available for free for iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.