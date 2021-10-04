YouTube Music gets free plan with ads and off-screen music

YouTube Music will finally allow non-subscriber users to listen to music on the streaming service with support for playback in the background or with the screen off, Google announced on Monday ( 4). The streaming app adopts a free account model very similar to Spotify, with advertisements and random ordering of hits in playlists.

    • Firstly, only listeners from Canada will have access to the novelty — which begins on November 3rd. Users will be able to enjoy the vast catalog of songs on Google’s streaming platform, including interest-based playlists, but only in random mode, without the right to choose the desired sequence.

    Plan users apps can track custom playlists based on interests, artist “stations” and more, but without choosing the sequence of the tracks (Image: Play/Google)

    As for the ads, it is not very clear how they will be presented. If YouTube Music follows the model of Spotify and traditional YouTube (with videos), the advertising will appear between tracks, with varying durations. Another restriction for free account users will be the absence of downloads for offline playback, as this prevents advertising from being served.

    Keeping up with the competition

    The free listener option is a basic feature of most music streaming services. Tidal and Deezer also have zero cost options, and the restrictions are very similar. localized test. The most basic YouTube Music plan costs R$ 16,90 and the app can be downloaded from the Play Store and the App Store.

    Source: Google

