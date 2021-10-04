youtube-music-gets-free-plan-with-ads-and-off-screen-music

YouTube Music will finally allow non-subscriber users to listen to music on the streaming service with support for playback in the background or with the screen off, Google announced on Monday ( 4). The streaming app adopts a free account model very similar to Spotify, with advertisements and random ordering of hits in playlists.

YouTube will let you start a video on mobile and end on PC

What are the most hated videos in YouTube history?

YouTube tests to allow download of videos on the web, but not like you think

Firstly, only listeners from Canada will have access to the novelty — which begins on November 3rd. Users will be able to enjoy the vast catalog of songs on Google’s streaming platform, including interest-based playlists, but only in random mode, without the right to choose the desired sequence.