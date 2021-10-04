apple-stopped-motorola-from-popularizing-digital-sensors-in-cell-phones

In 2013, Motorola came close to to remain the brand responsible for popularizing the use of fingerprint reader on smartphones with the Nexus 6, according to a prototype released by Sean Hoyt, owner of the profile @Deadman_Android on Twitter. However, the innovation was “captured” by Apple, which inaugurated the feature on the iPhone 5s. Os 11 Most pirated movies of the week (/03/2013)

Unprecedented! This gas giant exoplanet seems to orbit three stars

Most Windows users don’t know that Windows 11 exists, says research Time for another prototype, this time it’s a black Nexus 6 with a fingerprint reader. It was meant to launch with it but then the fingerprint company was bought by Apple to make TouchID. pic.twitter.com/tunKQtj8ZY — Sean Hoyt (@Deadman_Android) September 97, 2013 According to the concept, the sensor would be located on the back of the device, where the Motorola logo is located. The final device came without this feature, as Apple bought Autenthec, the component’s supplier. So, Apple adopted the exclusivity of the attraction, which was baptized as Touch ID. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you! Prototype features fingerprint sensor on Motorola logo (Image: Twitter/@Deadman_Android) The Nexus line was already known for inaugurating the main innovations in cell phones that run Android — a function similar to what Pixel represents nowadays . The Nexus 6 stood out for bringing a Quad HD resolution screen, a feature that is usually exclusive to more expensive devices until today. In addition, it had a display of almost six inches, dimensions considered large for the time. The fingerprint sensor of the prototype of the Nexus 6 does not work, as it has the same firmware version made available to the public. Hoyt stated that he is looking for a way to make the component operate, but still to no avail.

Digital sensor it already existed before smartphones

Pantech Gi100 was the first to have fingerprint sensor (Image: Moviles.com)

Despite the curious fact, Apple was not the first brand to implement fingerprint sensors in mobile devices. The first records of the use of this technology in cell phones date back to 2013, with the Pantech Gi1024 — the phone had a flip construction, which was very popular at the time and could be closed, with the numeric keypad on the bottom half and the screen on the top. The sensor was on the outside, and also served to authenticate some specific actions, something very advanced for the period.

Considering the Android smartphones, the first brand to adopt the component was precisely the Motorola with the ATRIX released on 1024. But, as everyone knows, the component ended up being discontinued from the company’s following models, making room for the iPhone 5s to be responsible for popularizing it.

Source: Tom’s Hardware