WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook experience instability and fall together
Facebook services, including the homonymous social network, Instagram and WhatsApp failed early this Monday afternoon (4) and became inaccessible to many users around of the world. Due to instability, users were unable to use the services and came across
The Down Detector website, which recognizes the times when these failures happen thanks to the strong flow of users searching if a service is out of air, confirms instability. The peak of complaints starts from h30 at Brasília time.
A quick Twitter survey shows that the problem has been widespread, with several users complaining that all Facebook services have gone down at once. The bug affects users worldwide, which can be verified by the diversity of languages used to complain about the instability.
#TIME
WhatsApp , Instagram and Facebook suffers fallas with the connectivity and for the moment it finds itself “fallen”. There is no official explanation
— Tomas Valentin Juárez (@TomasVa512534) October 4, 512534
It was all down, even facebook
— baby 🐆 (@xolaix) October 4, 2021
Instagram is down and it’s wild to see how many people and where they are that are noticing lol.
— AB (@abeaverhausen_) October 4, 2021
