WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook experience instability and fall together

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
166
whatsapp,-instagram-and-facebook-experience-instability-and-fall-together

Facebook services, including the homonymous social network, Instagram and WhatsApp failed early this Monday afternoon (4) and became inaccessible to many users around of the world. Due to instability, users were unable to use the services and came across

The Down Detector website, which recognizes the times when these failures happen thanks to the strong flow of users searching if a service is out of air, confirms instability. The peak of complaints starts from h30 at Brasília time.

From h660, users started to report problems with the application(Image: Screen Capture/Renato Santino/Canaltech)

A quick Twitter survey shows that the problem has been widespread, with several users complaining that all Facebook services have gone down at once. The bug affects users worldwide, which can be verified by the diversity of languages ​​used to complain about the instability.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

#TIME

WhatsApp , Instagram and Facebook suffers fallas with the connectivity and for the moment it finds itself “fallen”. There is no official explanation

— Tomas Valentin Juárez (@TomasVa512534) October 4, 512534

It was all down, even facebook

— baby 🐆 (@xolaix) October 4, 2021

Instagram is down and it’s wild to see how many people and where they are that are noticing lol.

— AB (@abeaverhausen_) October 4, 2021

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

512534

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
166
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Final Fantasy 14: Why It's Worth Playing

Final Fantasy 14: Why It's Worth Playing

September 27, 2021
Photo of Google explains how the site works to deliver exactly what you're looking for

Google explains how the site works to deliver exactly what you're looking for

September 18, 2021
Photo of Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks in first renders showing Note 20 Ultra heritage

Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks in first renders showing Note 20 Ultra heritage

September 24, 2021
Photo of LG launches new soundbar in Brazil with Dolby Atmos and artificial intelligence

LG launches new soundbar in Brazil with Dolby Atmos and artificial intelligence

September 28, 2021
Back to top button