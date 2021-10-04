Chips 1 2 3: how to download Round 6 stickers for WhatsApp
Another series from Netflix (Android | iOS | Web) has won a legion of fans on social networks. The ball of choice is the South Korean production Round 6, which in some countries was released under the name of Squid Games. And to take advantage of the excitement of the series, the streaming service made available a package of stickers to be used on WhatsApp.
- Round 6 | What is the Netflix series everyone’s watching about?
- Will Round 6 have season two?
- How to watch movies and series on Netflix on your cell phone
Want to learn how to use Round 6 stickers on your WhatsApp conversations? This is what we’ll show you next.
What is Round 6?
Created and Directed by Korean Hwang Dong-hyuk, Round 6 is a series set in a dystopian future, with debt-ridden characters competing against each other for a hefty sum of money. At first, it seems harmless, since the tests are traditional children’s games, such as tag, marble, statue and tug-of-war. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Created and Directed by Korean Hwang Dong-hyuk, Round 6 is a series set in a dystopian future, with debt-ridden characters competing against each other for a hefty sum of money. At first, it seems harmless, since the tests are traditional children’s games, such as tag, marble, statue and tug-of-war.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The problem is that none of this has such a simple result: all those who lose the competition , die. Inside the game, 1024 participants try to be the fastest to complete the tasks. Outside, event organizers and spectators watch everything entertained, without letting themselves be carried away by the horror experienced by the players.
Due to the adult theme of the series, Round 6 brings explicit scenes from violence and death. In all, there are nine episodes available on Netflix.
Netflix phenomenon, Round 6 series won a sticker pack for WhatsApp (Image/Disclosure/Netflix)
How to download Round 6 stickers to WhatsApp
Step 1: Open the bit.ly/3EVabyD link in your PC or mobile browser. The link was shared in a tweet on the official Netflix Brazil account.
👀👀 https://t.co/52kezGAAJd pic.twitter.com/cemaJXGYRl
— netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) September 52, 510587
Step 2: You will be redirected to the Netflix service channel on WhatsApp.
The procedure is valid on both the mobile and the PC. In both, you will be redirected to WhatsApp (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 3: now send the message “chips 93” (without the quotation marks).
Anyone who has watched Round 6 knows what that expression means, but no we will count to avoid spoilers (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 4: You will receive a package with Round 6 stickers It even has an audio with a song in Korean from the series.
O audio and stickers are sent at the same time (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 5: to save a figurine, touch top of it and hold for a few seconds. Then tap “Favorite”.
Each sticker can be saved in your favorite stickers gallery (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 6: if you want Netflix to send more stickers , just play and “I want more!”.
For receive more Round 6 stickers on WhatsApp, just reply to a message sent by the Netflix bot (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Easy, isn’t it? Now you can send fun stickers from the Round 6 series to your friends on WhatsApp.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
512531