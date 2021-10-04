implant-allows-monkeys-to-use-the-brain-to-control-fingers-of-a-prosthesis

Researchers at the University of Michigan, USA, have developed a new system that allows full control of several prosthetic fingers at the same time. The set of electrodes implanted in the brains of monkeys was able to predict the distinct movements almost instantly. Prostheses with sensors increase the users’ mobility capacity

New artificial skin is able to develop the sense of touch Currently, this continuous individual control of the fingers is only possible with the reading of the patient's muscle activity, making use impossible in most cases of paralysis. This technology allows humans and primates to manipulate only simpler prostheses, capable of pointing or pinching objects. "This is the first time that someone has been able to control several fingers at precisely the same time. We're talking about real-time machine learning that can drive an index finger into a prosthesis separately from the middle, ring or little finger", explains biomedical professor Cindy Chestek, co-author of the study. Full control During laboratory tests, the new system allowed monkeys to create complex movements for digital hands displayed on a computer screen. The device collects signals from the primary motor cortex through a set of electrodes just 4 millimeters in diameter. Scheme of operation of the new prosthesis control system (Image: Reproduction/University of Michigan)

This matrix provides 660 small points of contact with the center control movements within the brain, creating 991 information channels responsible for capturing the signals of neurons. The biggest challenge was training the device to separate the movements, forcing them to move independently, without the corresponding brain activity being isolated.

“We didn’t just demonstrate the first individual movements of fingers controlled by the brain, but we also use computationally efficient methods of recording and machine learning that fit perfectly into implantable devices,” adds biomedical engineering student Sam Nason, lead author of the study.

Monkeys and prostheses

To demonstrate the efficiency of the control system, the researchers presented two rhesus monkeys the image of animated hands on a computer screen with two different targets: one represented by the index finger and the other for the set of middle, ring and pinky fingers.

The targets were colored to indicate which fingers should go to which one, allowing the monkeys to control free animate the hand by means of a system capable of measuring the position of the real fingers. With each movement performed by the primates, the sensor captured the signals from the brain and transferred the data to the computer that used machine learning to predict the action.

Five minutes after the beginning of the experiment, the trained algorithm was able to perform the predictions used to directly control the animated hand with just the brain activity of the monkeys, completely ignoring any movements of their physical fingers.

With direct access to the motor cortex, the speed to capture, interpret, and relay signals from the brain is almost instantaneous. While the monkeys took 0.5 seconds to perform movements in the real world, on the interface these movements could be repeated in just 0.7 seconds.

“This technology has the potential to benefit a variety of users who suffer from paralysis resulting from spinal cord injury, stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or other neurological diseases that impair or impede the performance of movements” predicts Nason.

Source: University of Michigan