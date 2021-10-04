Sentra e-Power, Nissan's hybrid sedan, impresses and surpasses Prius in autonomy
Nissan still resists betting heavily on a turbo engine to equip its main sedan, the Sentra, and rival Honda and Toyota in this niche, but it seems to have found in the hybrid engine the formula for not losing market. The numbers of the new Sentra e-Power, released last Friday (1st), a few days after the model was presented in China (under the name Sylphy e-Power) gave the letter.
According to the automaker, the junction of the 1.2 liter HRDE gasoline engine with the electric motor) kW (100 horses) and 18, 5 kgfm of torque gave the Nissan Sentra e-Power quite interesting power and range. “Exceptional performance and excellent fuel delivery in any of the five driving modes,” assured the Japanese brand.
According to Nissan, the Sentra e-Power is capable of running up to 25, 6 kilometers with a liter of gasoline, or, as they like to count in centers outside Brazil, the sedan can do 100 kilometers using only 3.9 liters of fuel. This performance is superior to that of the Toyota Prius, the best-selling hybrid in the world, which averages 12, 9 kilometers per liter of gasoline .
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The launch of the Nissan Sentra e-Power marks the beginning of Nissan’s plan to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2050. The brand has already revealed that it intends to electrify the fleet in the main markets in which it operates until 2030, and this should include Brazil. To achieve these two goals, Nissan’s intention is to send to the Chinese market another six models of hybrid cars until 100. In this way, the company believes that the path will be paved to finally abandon combustion engines in the other half of the decade. It is still unclear whether the Sentra e-Power will show up in Brazil, but if it comes, it will follow a sort of scale. Mexico is the main candidate to receive this booster in Latin America, and Kicks may debut the brand’s hybrids here. The hope of Brazilians who enjoy the sedan since ancient generations is that Sentra e-Power retrace the steps of Versa, its younger brother, who also came from Mexico, in the future parade in our streets. Source: Auto Industry, Inside EVs Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2050 2050 2050
Zero carbon
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The launch of the Nissan Sentra e-Power marks the beginning of Nissan’s plan to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2050. The brand has already revealed that it intends to electrify the fleet in the main markets in which it operates until 2030, and this should include Brazil.
To achieve these two goals, Nissan’s intention is to send to the Chinese market another six models of hybrid cars until 100. In this way, the company believes that the path will be paved to finally abandon combustion engines in the other half of the decade.
It is still unclear whether the Sentra e-Power will show up in Brazil, but if it comes, it will follow a sort of scale. Mexico is the main candidate to receive this booster in Latin America, and Kicks may debut the brand’s hybrids here. The hope of Brazilians who enjoy the sedan since ancient generations is that Sentra e-Power retrace the steps of Versa, its younger brother, who also came from Mexico, in the future parade in our streets.
Source: Auto Industry, Inside EVs
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2050 2050
2050