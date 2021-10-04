sentra-e-power,-nissan's-hybrid-sedan,-impresses-and-surpasses-prius-in-autonomy

Nissan still resists betting heavily on a turbo engine to equip its main sedan, the Sentra, and rival Honda and Toyota in this niche, but it seems to have found in the hybrid engine the formula for not losing market. The numbers of the new Sentra e-Power, released last Friday (1st), a few days after the model was presented in China (under the name Sylphy e-Power) gave the letter.

Analysis | Nissan Frontier oozes technology, power and robustness

São Paulo Military Police starts using electric cars for patrols

Nissan plans to launch a rival for Ford Maverick and Fiat Toro — and she is electric

According to the automaker, the junction of the 1.2 liter HRDE gasoline engine with the electric motor) kW (100 horses) and 18, 5 kgfm of torque gave the Nissan Sentra e-Power quite interesting power and range. “Exceptional performance and excellent fuel delivery in any of the five driving modes,” assured the Japanese brand.

According to Nissan, the Sentra e-Power is capable of running up to 25, 6 kilometers with a liter of gasoline, or, as they like to count in centers outside Brazil, the sedan can do 100 kilometers using only 3.9 liters of fuel. This performance is superior to that of the Toyota Prius, the best-selling hybrid in the world, which averages 12, 9 kilometers per liter of gasoline .