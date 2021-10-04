shell-inspired-glass-can-create-nearly-unbreakable-screen-phone

The glass that covers most of the most modern cell phones is one of the most sensitive and fragile materials in the device. Despite advances in manufacturing processes, they hardly withstand a harder knock or a fall to the hard floor. With that in mind, researchers at McGill University in Canada created a glass inspired by clam shells.

OnePlus uses knife to prove OnePlus’ resistant screen 9 Pro

Sapphire smartphone screens offer even greater strength

XDR and Ceramic Shield: understand the cutting edge technology of the iPhone screen 12

In addition to being more impact resistant, the new material, which mimics the inner part of shells known as nacre or mother-of-pearl, also has good structural transparency and can be used in the construction of more durable mobile phones with splinter-free screens.

“Our new composite is not only three times stronger than conventional glass, but also more than five times stronger and more resistant to fractures and other damage caused by common impacts”, says professor of bioengineering Allen Ehrlicher, co-author of the study.