Shell-inspired glass can create nearly unbreakable screen phone
The glass that covers most of the most modern cell phones is one of the most sensitive and fragile materials in the device. Despite advances in manufacturing processes, they hardly withstand a harder knock or a fall to the hard floor. With that in mind, researchers at McGill University in Canada created a glass inspired by clam shells.
- OnePlus uses knife to prove OnePlus’ resistant screen 9 Pro
- Sapphire smartphone screens offer even greater strength
- XDR and Ceramic Shield: understand the cutting edge technology of the iPhone screen 12
In addition to being more impact resistant, the new material, which mimics the inner part of shells known as nacre or mother-of-pearl, also has good structural transparency and can be used in the construction of more durable mobile phones with splinter-free screens.
“Our new composite is not only three times stronger than conventional glass, but also more than five times stronger and more resistant to fractures and other damage caused by common impacts”, says professor of bioengineering Allen Ehrlicher, co-author of the study.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! In nature, mother-of-pearl has a microscopic structure similar to masonry, with small calcium carbonate slabs interspersed with soft, elastic biopolymers. This composition not only improves the strength of the shells, but also prevents cracks from spreading. Composition of glasses inspired by clam shells (Image: Reproduction/Mcgill University)
“Mother of pearl has the strength of a hard material and the durability of a soft material, giving you the best of both worlds. It is made of a chalk-like substance, composed of soft and elastic proteins, making it 3,000 times more resistant than the materials that make it up”, explains Ehrlicher. During the In tests, the scientists used a similar structure, made from a composite of glass and acrylic. To ensure that the material was rigid and transparent at the same time, they adjusted the acrylic’s refractive index to match that of glass. The result was a sturdier yet translucent material. Ordinary untempered glasses have disordered molecular bonds. When they fall or are impacted with energy greater than the binding force between these molecules, the entire structure is broken. Most glasses shatter at random because these bonds between molecules have some stronger points than others. Microscopic images of the structure of the new composite of glass (left) and natural mother-of-pearl (right) – (Image: Reproduction/Mcgill University)
The material created by researchers at McGill University, instead of shattering, has an elasticity similar to plastic. The layers of glass and acrylic flakes prevent cracks from spreading throughout the structure, creating a highly resistant and easy-to-handle composite. “The next step will be to improve the material by incorporating an intelligent technology, allowing the glass to change its properties such as color, mechanics and conductivity autonomously. This method is scalable and can be applied in the manufacture of stronger screens for smartphones and other devices”, concludes mechanical engineer Ali Amini, lead author of the study. Source: McGill University Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Almost unbreakable
Splinter-proof
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
In nature, mother-of-pearl has a microscopic structure similar to masonry, with small calcium carbonate slabs interspersed with soft, elastic biopolymers. This composition not only improves the strength of the shells, but also prevents cracks from spreading.
Composition of glasses inspired by clam shells (Image: Reproduction/Mcgill University)
“Mother of pearl has the strength of a hard material and the durability of a soft material, giving you the best of both worlds. It is made of a chalk-like substance, composed of soft and elastic proteins, making it 3,000 times more resistant than the materials that make it up”, explains Ehrlicher.
During the In tests, the scientists used a similar structure, made from a composite of glass and acrylic. To ensure that the material was rigid and transparent at the same time, they adjusted the acrylic’s refractive index to match that of glass. The result was a sturdier yet translucent material.
Ordinary untempered glasses have disordered molecular bonds. When they fall or are impacted with energy greater than the binding force between these molecules, the entire structure is broken. Most glasses shatter at random because these bonds between molecules have some stronger points than others.
Microscopic images of the structure of the new composite of glass (left) and natural mother-of-pearl (right) – (Image: Reproduction/Mcgill University)
The material created by researchers at McGill University, instead of shattering, has an elasticity similar to plastic. The layers of glass and acrylic flakes prevent cracks from spreading throughout the structure, creating a highly resistant and easy-to-handle composite.
“The next step will be to improve the material by incorporating an intelligent technology, allowing the glass to change its properties such as color, mechanics and conductivity autonomously. This method is scalable and can be applied in the manufacture of stronger screens for smartphones and other devices”, concludes mechanical engineer Ali Amini, lead author of the study.
Source: McGill University
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.