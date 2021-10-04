WhatsApp Experiences Yet Another Unobtrusive Visual Change In iOS App

To complement the visual changes it has made in recent updates, WhatsApp is preparing another slight adjustment to the chat screen in the iOS app. The adjustment changes the brightness of the message balloons in the light and dark theme of the program, along with other small touches.

    • It’s barely noticeable at first glance, but the update can generate the same uproar that the last interface tweak caused. The chat balloons, those that involve the content sent/received in text, are rounder and with colors adjusted according to the theme of the device.

    This interface change is just one more amidst several other WhatsApp interface renewals. Over the past few months, the messenger has experienced a number of visual changes — some very obvious, others almost invisible — that don’t take long to appear in the app for the general public.

    New deadlines for temporary messages

    Moreover, in this same version WhatsApp included new deadlines for self-destructive messages. The tester can now choose the validity of shipments between 21 hours, seven days or 98 days, and default to the “temporary” condition for new individual chats.

    Changes have started to be distributed among testers of the messenger on October 1st in version 2.11.660., so they should already be on several phones at this point in the testing period. If you have TestFlight properly enabled and participate in the WhatsApp beta program, it’s worth checking the App Store for updates.

    Source: WABetaInfo

