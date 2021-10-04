whatsapp-experiences-yet-another-unobtrusive-visual-change-in-ios-app

To complement the visual changes it has made in recent updates, WhatsApp is preparing another slight adjustment to the chat screen in the iOS app. The adjustment changes the brightness of the message balloons in the light and dark theme of the program, along with other small touches.

It’s barely noticeable at first glance, but the update can generate the same uproar that the last interface tweak caused. The chat balloons, those that involve the content sent/received in text, are rounder and with colors adjusted according to the theme of the device.