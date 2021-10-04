YouTube will let you start a video on mobile and end on PC
The current keyword in Google apps seems to be integration. The company is constantly working on improvements to make everything accessible from any platform, with shortcuts and interconnected functions, even between different devices. A recent YouTube addition goes just in this direction: now, it’s possible to transition from phone to desktop without a hitch.
The feature allows you to start viewing a video in the app for Android or iOS and finish previewing the miniplayer at the bottom of the screen the next time you open the website. According to 9to5Google, the first site to identify the experiment, a message will be displayed on the desktop asking if you want to continue in the previous view or want to start a new video.
In order to integrate, you must be connected to the same YouTube account on both devices. The deployment takes place gradually, as is the company’s custom, to avoid overloading the servers, so you can receive the news in the next few days, if you haven’t had access yet. The ideal is to keep the app up to date and wait for the release.
Last week, the video site started testing with a feature that gives more context thanks to the integration with Google Assistant. Before, YouTube allowed the download of videos on the web, without the need to use external sites or workarounds, although it requires a Premium plan.
