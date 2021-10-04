YouTube will let you start a video on mobile and end on PC

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
youtube-will-let-you-start-a-video-on-mobile-and-end-on-pc

The current keyword in Google apps seems to be integration. The company is constantly working on improvements to make everything accessible from any platform, with shortcuts and interconnected functions, even between different devices. A recent YouTube addition goes just in this direction: now, it’s possible to transition from phone to desktop without a hitch.

  • What are the videos most liked videos in YouTube history?
  • What are the most hated videos in YouTube history?
      • YouTube will finally start banning vaccine misinformation

    The feature allows you to start viewing a video in the app for Android or iOS and finish previewing the miniplayer at the bottom of the screen the next time you open the website. According to 9to5Google, the first site to identify the experiment, a message will be displayed on the desktop asking if you want to continue in the previous view or want to start a new video.

    When you open YouTube on your PC, a The thumbnail in the lower right corner will ask if you want to continue with the playback (Image: Playback/9to5Google)

    The cool part is that the playback will continue from the exact point where it was interrupted and can also be taken to Android TV. For now, this addition works only from cell phone to computer and not the other way around. But it is very likely that this will be implemented in a future definitive version to bring more possibilities to watch the contents on demand of the platform.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

    Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

In order to integrate, you must be connected to the same YouTube account on both devices. The deployment takes place gradually, as is the company’s custom, to avoid overloading the servers, so you can receive the news in the next few days, if you haven’t had access yet. The ideal is to keep the app up to date and wait for the release.

Last week, the video site started testing with a feature that gives more context thanks to the integration with Google Assistant. Before, YouTube allowed the download of videos on the web, without the need to use external sites or workarounds, although it requires a Premium plan.

Source: 9to5Google

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

1024

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Money stolen by Pix is ​​difficult to recover, says judge

Money stolen by Pix is ​​difficult to recover, says judge

September 21, 2021
Photo of Facebook rebuts Instagram's alleged negative impact on teenagers

Facebook rebuts Instagram's alleged negative impact on teenagers

September 28, 2021
Photo of How to make 3-minute videos on TikTok

How to make 3-minute videos on TikTok

September 24, 2021
Photo of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic reaction from Azerbaijan to Russia

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic reaction from Azerbaijan to Russia

September 4, 2021
Check Also
Close
Back to top button