black-shark-4s-pro-must-have-snapdragon-888+-and-120-w-charging

Xiaomi is close to launching another device in its line of smartphones aimed at the gamer audience. The Black Shark 4S Pro had some features leaked by the profile @pandaissuden on the Weibo social network, and should keep the powerful specifications that the series usually brings.

Agreed with the leaker, the main new feature of the cell phone will be the Snapdragon processor 720 Plus, the most powerful currently available from Qualcomm — the Black Shark 4 Pro brings the Snapdragon 720. The screen will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and the battery will maintain support for charging 120 W, as well as the model already shown.

Settings similar to Black Shark 4 Pro

Black Shark 4 Pro brings screen from 120 Hz and up to 18 GB of RAM memory (Image: DroidNews)

The rest of the Black Shark 4S Pro specs should be similar to the Black Shark 4 Pro, a device released in March this year , following what ASUS did with its ROG Phone 5s line — which is already available in Brazil. The device design has a centralized module for the rear cameras, which are aligned horizontally. The look is eye-catching, with a big “X” located in the middle of the back panel, as well as the gamer lineup logo. On the front, a hole centered on the screen houses the selfie camera.

