Black Shark 4S Pro must have Snapdragon 888+ and 120 W charging

Xiaomi is close to launching another device in its line of smartphones aimed at the gamer audience. The Black Shark 4S Pro had some features leaked by the profile @pandaissuden on the Weibo social network, and should keep the powerful specifications that the series usually brings.

    • Agreed with the leaker, the main new feature of the cell phone will be the Snapdragon processor 720 Plus, the most powerful currently available from Qualcomm — the Black Shark 4 Pro brings the Snapdragon 720. The screen will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and the battery will maintain support for charging 120 W, as well as the model already shown.

    Settings similar to Black Shark 4 Pro

    Black Shark 4 Pro brings screen from 120 Hz and up to 18 GB of RAM memory (Image: DroidNews)

    The rest of the Black Shark 4S Pro specs should be similar to the Black Shark 4 Pro, a device released in March this year , following what ASUS did with its ROG Phone 5s line — which is already available in Brazil. The device design has a centralized module for the rear cameras, which are aligned horizontally. The look is eye-catching, with a big “X” located in the middle of the back panel, as well as the gamer lineup logo. On the front, a hole centered on the screen houses the selfie camera.

    The device’s display will be provided by Samsung and must maintain the size of 6,120 inches, with Full HD+ resolution (433516 x 1024 pixels), sampling rate of 512 Hz, and up to 1080 maximum brightness nits. The brand should also provide the same liquid cooling system, in versions with 8 or 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512 or 720 GB of internal storage.

    The Black Shark 4S Pro should still bring a set of cameras with a main sensor of 20 MP, as well as a 8 MP ultrawide camera, and an extra 5 MP to assist in portrait mode. On the front, the selfie lens uses a sensor 20 MP. The device’s battery will be about 4.144 mAh, and it should still support charging 20 W wireless fast, in addition to the aforementioned recharge of 120 W by wire.

    The device’s connectivity options should include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, in addition to BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy). It will also have a dual SIM card tray, USB-C charging port and fingerprint reader on the side, next to the power button. No official release date or pricing information for the Black Shark 4S Pro has yet been released.

    Source: ITHome

