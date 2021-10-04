radiotherapy-can-rejuvenate-and-cure-arrhythmia-heart,-study-finds

The search for new treatments for heart diseases, such as arrhythmia — a condition marked by the lack of rhythm in the heartbeat — led a team of American researchers to test the unthinkable : radiotherapy. According to a new study, the technique used against cancer can reprogram the cells of the heart muscle, which rejuvenates the heart and corrects the problems that cause the arrhythmia. This is done without the need for an invasive procedure, such as surgery.

Coronavirus particle can alter the functioning of the heart

Battery-free pacemaker? Chinese invention wants to use energy from the heart itself

Know what your habit of brushing your teeth says about the health of your heart

Published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, the study demonstrated that radiotherapy — commonly used to treat cancer — can reprogram heart muscle cells to a younger, much younger state. probably healthier. In this way, it is possible to block the hyperactive circuits responsible for the arrhythmia, according to researchers at the University of Washington.

Cardiac arrhythmia can be cured with radiotherapy, according to a US study (Image: Reproduction/Jesse Orrico/ Unsplash)

In addition, the study suggests that the same reprogramming effect cell phone could be achieved with lower doses of radiation than those already tested. If proven in other studies, the new protocol could be used in numerous patients who suffer from heart problems.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Is radiotherapy more effective than other methods?

Currently, the main alternative to the surgical treatment of arrhythmia is catheter ablation. In the procedure, a catheter is inserted into the heart and the tissue that triggers the life-threatening irregular heart rhythm is burned. This generates scars (scar tissue) that block the erroneous signals, correcting the problem.

When the tests were started, the idea was that radiotherapy could also generate scar tissue, but from a even less invasive way. But patients experienced improvements in their arrhythmias after radiation therapy in a very short period of time. This interval would be smaller than necessary for scar formation, that is, other positive effects of radiotherapy were generated in the body and that are not 100% explained.

How can radiation cure arrhythmia?