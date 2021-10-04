Qualcomm announces the arrival of the Snapdragon Insiders program in Brazil

A few months ago Qualcomm announced its plan to bring Snapdragon Insiders to Brazil. Now, the brand announced this Monday (4) the arrival of the service in Latin America. The program reaches several countries in the bloc, including Brazil, as a way to bring fans closer to the brand in the region.

Snapdragon Insiders is aimed at promoting Qualcomm products and services related to the mobile chipset in advance to participants. With this, company lovers have direct access to the company’s contents.

According to the disclosure, Insiders will make available services such as photography, games, e-Sports, music and other topics that utilize the benefits and technologies of Snapdragon products. The company’s intention, according to the President of Qualcomm in Latin America, Luiz Tonisi, is “to gather and expand the community of fans of Snapdragon mobile platforms, offering exclusive and relevant content, experiences and close contact with the company’s experts.”

(Image: Disclosure/Qualcomm)

Around the world, Insiders has more than 2 million participants and before reach Latin America, it is already available in several countries in Europe and in other parts of the planet, such as the United States, China, India and South Korea.

It is important to highlight that, despite not having much information about the content available here, the brand has already launched an official website for the program and an official profile on Instagram, both with information in Portuguese or Spanish, with pages dedicated to Brazil.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders

(Image: Reproduction/XDA Developers)

One of the advantages of the Snapdragon Insiders program is having access to exclusive branded products. One of them is the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, developed by the chip maker in partnership with ASUS.

The device has advanced hardware such as the Snapdragon chipset 64 , generous RAM of 24 GB and UFS 3.1 internal storage of 660 GB. In addition, it has a set of three rear cameras (64 MP + MP + 8 MP) and has a front lens of 24 MP.

However, the arrival of Snapdragon Insiders in the Latin American market does not include, for the time being, the arrival of the flagship cell phone to the territory and, therefore, it will be necessary to wait for more news from the brand within the program.

