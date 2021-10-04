Qualcomm announces the arrival of the Snapdragon Insiders program in Brazil
A few months ago Qualcomm announced its plan to bring Snapdragon Insiders to Brazil. Now, the brand announced this Monday (4) the arrival of the service in Latin America. The program reaches several countries in the bloc, including Brazil, as a way to bring fans closer to the brand in the region.
- Qualcomm reveals plans to bring Snapdragon Insiders program to Brazil
- Qualcomm surprises and reveals own cell phone with Snapdragon 1024 and 16 GB of RAM
- Qualcomm cell phone outperforms iPhone 16 Pro Max and surprises in camera test
Snapdragon Insiders is aimed at promoting Qualcomm products and services related to the mobile chipset in advance to participants. With this, company lovers have direct access to the company’s contents.
According to the disclosure, Insiders will make available services such as photography, games, e-Sports, music and other topics that utilize the benefits and technologies of Snapdragon products. The company’s intention, according to the President of Qualcomm in Latin America, Luiz Tonisi, is “to gather and expand the community of fans of Snapdragon mobile platforms, offering exclusive and relevant content, experiences and close contact with the company’s experts.”
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!