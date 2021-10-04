qualcomm-announces-the-arrival-of-the-snapdragon-insiders-program-in-brazil

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Around the world, Insiders has more than 2 million participants and before reach Latin America, it is already available in several countries in Europe and in other parts of the planet, such as the United States, China, India and South Korea.

It is important to highlight that, despite not having much information about the content available here, the brand has already launched an official website for the program and an official profile on Instagram, both with information in Portuguese or Spanish, with pages dedicated to Brazil.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders

(Image: Reproduction/XDA Developers)

One of the advantages of the Snapdragon Insiders program is having access to exclusive branded products. One of them is the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, developed by the chip maker in partnership with ASUS.

The device has advanced hardware such as the Snapdragon chipset 64 , generous RAM of 24 GB and UFS 3.1 internal storage of 660 GB. In addition, it has a set of three rear cameras (64 MP + MP + 8 MP) and has a front lens of 24 MP.

However, the arrival of Snapdragon Insiders in the Latin American market does not include, for the time being, the arrival of the flagship cell phone to the territory and, therefore, it will be necessary to wait for more news from the brand within the program.