how-to-edit-a-slow-motion-video-on-iphone

However, don’t worry if the slow motion moment capture isn’t exactly where you need it — you can edit so that it keeps the video running at normal speed for as long as the recording takes, and just set the start and end points for the effect. slow motion any way you like.

Discover in the tutorial below how to edit a video recorded in slow motion on your iPhone and slow down only the part of the video that interests you.

Step 1: open the video recorded in slow motion by the Camera Roll in the Photos app on your iPhone. At the top right of the screen, click on “Edit”.

Open the recorded video in slo-mo and click to edit it. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) Step 2: below the video editing bar, you find the video editing bar. Slow motion recording. Drag the rods located at the beginning and end of the video to edit the area that should be in slow motion. Drag the rods located at the beginning and end of the edit bar. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) Step 3: when dragging the rods of the edit bar, the spacing of the area in camera slow can increase or decrease as you want. The spacing of the camera area slow may increase or decrease. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) Step 4: When pressing any of the rods, a zoom effect will be applied to the bar so you can find the exact frame you want to start or end the area with in slow motion. Press any of the rods to apply a zoom effect on the edit bar. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 5: with your video slow motion duly edited, click OK, in the lower right corner of the screen, to finish editing.

Click “OK” to finish editing. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 6: If you didn’t like your edit, don’t worry, you can click in “Revert”, again in the lower right corner of the screen, so that the slow motion video edit is reverted back to the original recording. You will need to confirm the action on the screen.

510860 If you want, click to revert your edit back to the original recording. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)