Setting the Date, Time, and Location of iPhone Photos and Videos

Setting the Date, Time, and Location of iPhone Photos and Videos

Taking photos and filming on the iPhone camera and other digital devices goes beyond the simple act of recording moments. These devices are capable of keeping important information that reveals data such as day, time and location of the photograph to facilitate the organization of the digital roll.

While this is a basic task, it’s not uncommon for some digital cameras, or the iPhone itself, to record this information wrongly. The result is that when you import photos into your Photos app’s Photo Library, the images are likely to appear at different dates, times, and locations than they were actually taken.

Another common problem is that many digital cameras, even professional ones, may not be able to register the location of photos, disorganizing your albums and compromising the creation of Memories and other resources.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

While you can edit this data on Mac Photos, with iOS 15 you can also easily edit it on iPhone. The new version of the operating system for smartphones from Apple has released this feature and it is now possible to organize the registration of your photos more easily

Below, see how to adjust the date, time and location of photos and videos on iPhone updated to the new iOS 15.

Setting the date, time, and location of photos and videos

Step 1: Open the Photos app. Then select a photo from the Photo Library or Album Library.

Select a photo you want to adjust the date, time and location information – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: With the photo open, tap the share button located at the bottom of the screen.

Open the photo adjustments via the share button – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3: Scroll down the screen and tap “Set Date & Time”.

Caption

Step 4: Make the date, time and location adjustments. Then tap “Adjust”.

Tap “Adjust” to save the new photo information – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.