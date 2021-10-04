Nobel in Medicine goes to discovering touch and temperature receptors
This Monday (4), the winners of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine were announced 1024. The winners of the category were scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, both from the United States. The pair investigated ways in which the body can feel heat and touch, through the body's natural receptors.
In a note, the Award Committee said that the work of scientists “allowed us to understand how heat, cold and the mechanical force they can initiate the nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world around us.” From there, “this knowledge is used to develop treatments for a wide range of conditions, including chronic pain.”
The 2021 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian “for their discoveries of receivers for temperature and touch.” pic.twitter.com/gB2eL37IV7
In return for discovering the medical field, the pair will receive the award of 10 million Swedish kronor (about R$6.1 million).
Nobel Prize in Medicine
Researchers have discovered how the human body converts physical sensations into electrical messages in the nervous system. For example, David Julius’ research at the University of California was conducted on capsaicin, a compound in chili peppers that induces a burning sensation. With it, it was possible to identify a sensor — a part of our cells that detects the world around them — in the nerve endings of the skin that respond to heat.
Meanwhile, Arden Patapoutian , from the Scripps Research Institute, used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a new class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs. For example, these sensors are activated when you walk on the beach and feel the sand under your feet.