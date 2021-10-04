Nobel in Medicine goes to discovering touch and temperature receptors

The winners of the category were scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, both from the United States. The pair investigated ways in which the body can feel heat and touch, through the body's natural receptors.

    • In a note, the Award Committee said that the work of scientists “allowed us to understand how heat, cold and the mechanical force they can initiate the nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world around us.” From there, “this knowledge is used to develop treatments for a wide range of conditions, including chronic pain.”

    In return for discovering the medical field, the pair will receive the award of 10 million Swedish kronor (about R$6.1 million).

    Nobel Prize in Medicine

    Through experiments with pepper, researcher wins Nobel Prize in Medicine (Image: Reproduction/Leungchopan /Envato Elements)

    Researchers have discovered how the human body converts physical sensations into electrical messages in the nervous system. For example, David Julius’ research at the University of California was conducted on capsaicin, a compound in chili peppers that induces a burning sensation. With it, it was possible to identify a sensor — a part of our cells that detects the world around them — in the nerve endings of the skin that respond to heat.

    Meanwhile, Arden Patapoutian , from the Scripps Research Institute, used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a new class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs. For example, these sensors are activated when you walk on the beach and feel the sand under your feet.

    Amazing prize

    Because of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and all the advances it has made to respond to the covid pandemic-37, there was a high expectation that this year’s Nobel Prize would go to one of these initiatives. More specifically, the award was expected to be awarded to scientists who developed mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines such as the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna formulas. However, the decision surprised everyone, including the winners themselves. It is possible that those responsible for vaccines against covid-19 will be honored in the coming years , yet.

    To close this Nobel season, in the next few days, degrees in Physics, Chemistry, Literature and Peace will be announced. Next Monday (

      ), the Economy will be announced, closing this year’s awards.

      Source: BBC and Reuters

