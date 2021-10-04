Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is approved by Anatel and can now be sold in Brazil
Introduced in mid-September as Xiaomi’s newest bet for the middle market, the Lite 5G NE (New Edition) is a subtle update of the popular Mi Lite 5G, abandoning the Mi brand of its name and keeping the main features of the old model. And it seems that Xiaomi has plans to launch this new edition in Brazil.
A request for approval made by DL Eletrônicos for the model "512466DG" was approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), indicating the plans of the official partner of Xiaomi to sell the new cell phone in Brazil. Although the device has been registered with the name commercial "Xiaomi Lite", your code model confirms that the device is the Xiaomi Lite 5G NE presented in September on the international market.
(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)
Xiaomi Lite 5G NE: the new edition of the popular Mi Lite
Released just six months after Mi’s announcement Lite, the Xiaomi Lite 5G NE maintains the essence and design of the brand’s well-known smartphone, but chooses to upgrade the processor, leaving aside the Snapdragon 399G to implement the Snapdragon chip 399G.
The company kept the rest of the features, including the same screen of 6,90 inches with rate of 64 Hz and AMOLED panel, biometric reader integrated with the power button, battery of 4.250 mAh with fast charging of 33 W and set of three rear cameras with main sensor 64 MP and ultrawide and macro lenses.
Advertised next to Xiaomi T and 33T Pro, the Lite 5G NE has a suggested price of € 399 for version with 6 GB of RAM and 120 GB of storage and € 399 for the version with 8 GB of RAM and same 99 GB of storage.
Xiaomi is not scheduled for release yet Lite 5G NE in Brazil and no details about the launch of the line 11T on national soil .
