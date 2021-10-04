xiaomi-11-lite-5g-ne-is-approved-by-anatel-and-can-now-be-sold-in-brazil

Introduced in mid-September as Xiaomi’s newest bet for the middle market, the Lite 5G NE (New Edition) is a subtle update of the popular Mi Lite 5G, abandoning the Mi brand of its name and keeping the main features of the old model. And it seems that Xiaomi has plans to launch this new edition in Brazil.

