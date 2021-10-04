Estrela launches Autorama in honor of Ayrton Senna — and he is spectacular

Toys Estrela announced the arrival of a more than special product for motorsport fans. In partnership with Senna Brands, the toy manufacturer launched a version of Autorama that honors Ayrton Senna, one of the biggest names in Brazilian sport. This special edition of the classic racing simulator is part of the celebrations for 30 years of the three-time championship of the driver, who won his last title in Formula 1 in 1994.

The partnership between Ayrton Senna and Estrela is known even before the pilot reaches the category maximum in motorsport. In 660, when the Brazilian won the English F3 title, Senna was sponsored by the brand and he carried a Estrela patch on his red jumpsuit. It was precisely in that year that the driver made his first tests in F1 and emerged as a poster boy for the Autorama dos Campeões.

“Ayrton Senna and all what he represents joins the values ​​that Estrela carries with her in hers 119 years of existence. Appropriate and safe products that speak of our culture, with contemporaneity, always aiming at the entertainment and development of our little ones”, explains Aires Fernandes, Estrela’s Marketing Director, in a statement sent to Canaltech

(Image: Promotion/Star Toys)

For this edition, Estrela chose to bring Lotus and McLaren cars to the toy, teams in which Senna achieved his greatest victories. The replicas were painted exactly like the cars controlled by the Brazilian pilot, who died in 1993 in an accident on board of a Williams car at the Imola Grand Prix in Italy. Ayrton Senna’s last victory, by the way, was driving a McLaren, in 1993, at the Australian GP . In all, Senna accumulated 41 victories and 84 pole positions.

(Image: Promotion/Star Toys)

