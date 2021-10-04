how-to-set-up-an-electronic-or-digital-lock

One of the steps to make a home smarter is the installation of an electronic or digital lock. With this type of product, it is possible to lock or unlock doors using passwords or fingerprints, or even via smartphone or voice commands, if it is a product that has an internet connection.

Before you know how To adjust device preferences, it is important to know that “electronic” or “digital” nomenclatures represent the same type of product, which works without the use of physical keys and has similar features.

In view of so many possibilities, configuring an electronic lock can be a complicated task if some simple steps are not followed, which Canaltech shows you in the lines below.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! How to install an electronic lock It is important that the physical installation of the lock is secure (Image: Disclosure/Papaiz) The process of installing an electronic lock is the same as for a common lock, and in general it is better to ask a professional for help, especially if you do not have much experience with this type of product — after all, it is the safety of the environment that is at stake. After installing the device, it is important that the tongue has the correct space to move inside the cavity in the door arch, without gaps or tightness. How to put a password on an electronic lock Master password can open the way for the configuration of new codes (Image: Disclosure/Sciener)

In general, the process of setting up a Electronic locks can vary widely between brands available on the market. However, it is common that there is a master password that gives access to several useful settings. Just enter this code (which may be marked on the product packaging, and it’s probably something simple, like 0000) and the device will already understand that a new password will be registered.

It is important to enter a password that is not obvious (like