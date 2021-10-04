How to set up an electronic or digital lock
One of the steps to make a home smarter is the installation of an electronic or digital lock. With this type of product, it is possible to lock or unlock doors using passwords or fingerprints, or even via smartphone or voice commands, if it is a product that has an internet connection.
Before you know how To adjust device preferences, it is important to know that “electronic” or “digital” nomenclatures represent the same type of product, which works without the use of physical keys and has similar features.
In view of so many possibilities, configuring an electronic lock can be a complicated task if some simple steps are not followed, which Canaltech shows you in the lines below.
How to install an electronic lock
How to put a password on an electronic lock
The process of installing an electronic lock is the same as for a common lock, and in general it is better to ask a professional for help, especially if you do not have much experience with this type of product — after all, it is the safety of the environment that is at stake.
After installing the device, it is important that the tongue has the correct space to move inside the cavity in the door arch, without gaps or tightness.
In general, the process of setting up a Electronic locks can vary widely between brands available on the market. However, it is common that there is a master password that gives access to several useful settings. Just enter this code (which may be marked on the product packaging, and it’s probably something simple, like 0000) and the device will already understand that a new password will be registered.
It is important to enter a password that is not obvious (like
Also, some locks allow that a password is set up for visitors, usually with a time controlled by the owner of the house. In this case it is possible — but not recommended — to set a more obvious password, as long as the mode is always turned off when acquaintances are gone.
How to configure fingerprint reader in electronic lock
Sensor Fingerprint allows even faster unlocking (Image: Amazon)
Some more advanced (and expensive) models bring the option of fingerprint registration, to make the process of unlocking the door even easier, faster and safer. Again, the lock should require some master password, with a specific code to add a new impression. Just enter the code, and place your finger on the dedicated sensor to add the data to the device’s memory.
It is also possible to register information for more than one person, but it is important that such privileges only are provided to very trustworthy acquaintances and/or other people who live in the same house.
How to connect an electronic lock on the internet
Applications can control the lock remotely (Image: Made- In-China.com)
Models that can be controlled via smartphone or other devices connected to the internet usually require a Zigbee hub to recognize the commands provided, and then pass it on to an internal lock module, normally installed in an integrated way. However, if this is not the case, it is possible that the lock has a dedicated compartment, close to the batteries.
The main lock brands have their own apps for Android and iOS — just find them at the corresponding store and download them. It is likely that the software already brings the detailed step-by-step for the connection, possibly with the insertion of the master password in the lock, or even a dedicated button inside the device for the pairing.
When paired, the app will give you the option to name the lock. It is recommended to simply place the room where the door is (such as “Bedroom”, “Living Room”, “Entrance Hall”, among others). From then on, it will be possible to use commands through the smartphone, such as remotely opening/locking the door, receiving warnings when it is locked/unlocked, etc.
How to use voice commands with an electronic lock
Echo Dot can receive voice commands to control locks (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)
Depending on the model, it is also possible to configure voice commands through Google Home, Alexa or another virtual helper. In the case of Amazon’s assistant, just enter the corresponding app and enter a routine mentioning the lock — like “open the room door” or something similar. If all devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, the order should already be directed to the lock, but in some cases it may be necessary to install a skill.
To configure the lock in Google Home, you need to add a new device through the “+” icon in the top left corner of the home page. A menu will open, in which the first option allows you to add a smart product. Then, just select the residence where the lock is located, and the application should start the search for the device.
With these basic steps, the electronic locks should be ready to use, with practicality and connectivity to make the home increasingly safe and intelligent.
