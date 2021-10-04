What is Metabolic Syndrome?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
what-is-metabolic-syndrome?

Known for affecting a significant part of the world population and discovered only in the years 1024, the Metabolic Syndrome is composed of a set of risk factors for heart problems. Even patients diagnosed with the condition are more likely to develop heart disease, stroke and diabetes. The condition is also called insulin resistance syndrome.

  • Tech against diabetes: from pinholes to insulin monitoring by chips
  • Bot implanted robot could be a new treatment for type 1 diabetes
  • Canadian researchers may have found a cure for diabetes

    • According to a US survey, more than 1 in 5 Americans — which is more than 20% of the population — has the Metabolic Syndrome. Furthermore, the number of people diagnosed increases with age. For example, it affects more than 30% of people in the 60 and 70 years old.

    Metabolic Syndrome is composed of a set of factors that favor the onset of heart disease (Image: Reproduction/Rawpixel/Freepik)

    In Brazil, the prevalence of Metabolic Syndrome is 20, 4%, according to a study carried out by researchers at the Federal University of Minas Gerais and the Federal University of Ouro Preto. In people over 60 it can affect up to 70% of the elderly.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

    It is worth noting that, like two studies did not use the same methodology, the prevalence results between North Americans and Brazilians are not exactly comparable. On the other hand, both surveys point to the high incidence of Metabolic Syndrome in both populations.

    What health complications a can the person develop?

    According to the Cleveland Clinic, certain patient profiles may have a higher risk of having the syndrome. For example, people with central obesity (abdomen and waist region). Another case is people diagnosed with diabetes mellitus or with a strong family history of the disease

    In addition, those who have Metabolic Syndrome may have some health complications. For example, it is common for them to have: damage to the lining of the coronary arteries and other arteries; difficulty in the kidneys’ ability to remove salt; increase in triglyceride levels; increased risk of blood clot formation; decreased insulin production; and fatty liver.

    These conditions favor the onset, mainly, of heart disease and stroke. However, other complications, such as hypertension and liver failure, can be triggered. Therefore, it is always necessary to maintain medical care.

    What causes the disease? And what are the symptoms?

    Science does not yet know the exact cause of Metabolic Syndrome. But many characteristics are associated with insulin resistance, which makes it considered the main cause of the syndrome. This is because, according to researchers, the patient’s body does not use insulin efficiently to reduce glucose and triglyceride levels.

    Healthy Living Can Reduce Metabolic Syndrome Complications (Image: Reproduction/Arek Adeoye/Unsplash)

    If this factor is considered genetic is associated with an unhealthy lifestyle, the risk of health problems arising from this condition is increased. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain healthy eating habits, physical activities and, most likely, regular sleep patterns.

    Those who have the syndrome rarely present symptoms of the condition. In fact, most problems are associated with the syndrome and develop over time. In fact, this is why the incidence is higher in older people, where the signs are more noticeable.

    Physical exercises and healthy eating

    As lack of physical activity and excess weight are the main contributors to the development of Metabolic Syndrome, experts recommend that an active lifestyle can help reduce or prevent complications associated with this condition. Depending on the condition, the attending physician may also prescribe medication to control existing complications.

    For example, just increasing your daily physical activity can improve your insulin sensitivity. In these cases, a daily walk of 30 minutes, at a faster pace, can promote losing weight, improving blood pressure and triglyceride levels, and reducing the risk of developing diabetes.

    Now, looking only at the diet, reducing the percentage of carbohydrates consumed can be an important ally for health. In addition, one should prioritize the consumption of good fats such as canola oil, olive oil, flaxseed oil and walnuts. Both to improve the diet and to adopt a more active routine, it is always worth seeking the guidance of a health professional.

    To access the study on Metabolic Syndrome in Brazil, published in the scientific journal Ciência & Saúde Coletiva, click here.

    Source: Cleveland Clinic

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    431967

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Genshin Impact 1st Anniversary: ​​Check Out Events and Rewards!

    Genshin Impact 1st Anniversary: ​​Check Out Events and Rewards!

    September 28, 2021
    Photo of 24 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (28)

    24 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (28)

    September 28, 2021
    Photo of Freelancers from Uber and iFood have minimum rights under the law, says TST president

    Freelancers from Uber and iFood have minimum rights under the law, says TST president

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of Give up! BMW will not limit the range of its electric cars to 600 km

    Give up! BMW will not limit the range of its electric cars to 600 km

    September 29, 2021
    Back to top button