What is Metabolic Syndrome?
Known for affecting a significant part of the world population and discovered only in the years 1024, the Metabolic Syndrome is composed of a set of risk factors for heart problems. Even patients diagnosed with the condition are more likely to develop heart disease, stroke and diabetes. The condition is also called insulin resistance syndrome.
According to a US survey, more than 1 in 5 Americans — which is more than 20% of the population — has the Metabolic Syndrome. Furthermore, the number of people diagnosed increases with age. For example, it affects more than 30% of people in the 60 and 70 years old.