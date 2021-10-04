what-is-metabolic-syndrome?

Known for affecting a significant part of the world population and discovered only in the years 1024, the Metabolic Syndrome is composed of a set of risk factors for heart problems. Even patients diagnosed with the condition are more likely to develop heart disease, stroke and diabetes. The condition is also called insulin resistance syndrome.

According to a US survey, more than 1 in 5 Americans — which is more than 20% of the population — has the Metabolic Syndrome. Furthermore, the number of people diagnosed increases with age. For example, it affects more than 30% of people in the 60 and 70 years old.

Metabolic Syndrome is composed of a set of factors that favor the onset of heart disease (Image: Reproduction/Rawpixel/Freepik)

In Brazil, the prevalence of Metabolic Syndrome is 20, 4%, according to a study carried out by researchers at the Federal University of Minas Gerais and the Federal University of Ouro Preto. In people over 60 it can affect up to 70% of the elderly.

It is worth noting that, like two studies did not use the same methodology, the prevalence results between North Americans and Brazilians are not exactly comparable. On the other hand, both surveys point to the high incidence of Metabolic Syndrome in both populations.

What health complications a can the person develop?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, certain patient profiles may have a higher risk of having the syndrome. For example, people with central obesity (abdomen and waist region). Another case is people diagnosed with diabetes mellitus or with a strong family history of the disease

In addition, those who have Metabolic Syndrome may have some health complications. For example, it is common for them to have: damage to the lining of the coronary arteries and other arteries; difficulty in the kidneys’ ability to remove salt; increase in triglyceride levels; increased risk of blood clot formation; decreased insulin production; and fatty liver.

These conditions favor the onset, mainly, of heart disease and stroke. However, other complications, such as hypertension and liver failure, can be triggered. Therefore, it is always necessary to maintain medical care.

What causes the disease? And what are the symptoms?

Science does not yet know the exact cause of Metabolic Syndrome. But many characteristics are associated with insulin resistance, which makes it considered the main cause of the syndrome. This is because, according to researchers, the patient’s body does not use insulin efficiently to reduce glucose and triglyceride levels.

Healthy Living Can Reduce Metabolic Syndrome Complications (Image: Reproduction/Arek Adeoye/Unsplash)

If this factor is considered genetic is associated with an unhealthy lifestyle, the risk of health problems arising from this condition is increased. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain healthy eating habits, physical activities and, most likely, regular sleep patterns.

Those who have the syndrome rarely present symptoms of the condition. In fact, most problems are associated with the syndrome and develop over time. In fact, this is why the incidence is higher in older people, where the signs are more noticeable.

Physical exercises and healthy eating

As lack of physical activity and excess weight are the main contributors to the development of Metabolic Syndrome, experts recommend that an active lifestyle can help reduce or prevent complications associated with this condition. Depending on the condition, the attending physician may also prescribe medication to control existing complications.

For example, just increasing your daily physical activity can improve your insulin sensitivity. In these cases, a daily walk of 30 minutes, at a faster pace, can promote losing weight, improving blood pressure and triglyceride levels, and reducing the risk of developing diabetes.

Now, looking only at the diet, reducing the percentage of carbohydrates consumed can be an important ally for health. In addition, one should prioritize the consumption of good fats such as canola oil, olive oil, flaxseed oil and walnuts. Both to improve the diet and to adopt a more active routine, it is always worth seeking the guidance of a health professional.

To access the study on Metabolic Syndrome in Brazil, published in the scientific journal Ciência & Saúde Coletiva, click here.

Source: Cleveland Clinic