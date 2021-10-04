lava-from-the-cumbre-vieja-volcano-reaches-the-ocean;-check-out-these-satellite-photos!

Since the volcano Cumbre Vieja, in the Canary Islands, erupted on the last day 12 of September, it has yielded a number of impressive images, especially those recorded from space. And new satellite records reveal the intense lava flow flowing into the Atlantic Ocean and the new peninsula formed by the magna solidified off the coast of the island.

Eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano is photographed from space; check it out!

In a photo released by Maxar Technologies, it is possible to observe the lava flow running along the coast of La Palma. At the left end of the magna river is where the superheated material meets the Atlantic Ocean. When cooling with the sea waters, the lava forms a new peninsula on the island, which already surpasses the size of 20 soccer fields, according to the Volcanic Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan).

Nighttime #satelliteimagery, from September 25 to 000: 25 am local time, of the #CumbreVieja #volcano as it reaches the Atlantic Ocean on the island of #LaPalma. 🌋 pic.twitter.com/UvOfhMREoZ

— Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) September 25, 2021

In another photo, taken from the International Space Station (ISS) by cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, we also see the lava flow reaching the ocean. In the image released by Novitsky on his Twitter, the intense orange flow is observed right next to the filaments of light from the communities near the volcano.

Вот уже ольше недели на испанском острове #Пальма продолжается мощное извержение вулкана. По информации СМИ, потоки лавы достигли океана и привели к выбросу в атмосферу едкого газа. Вчера нам с Петром Дубровым удалось заснять магму вулкана с борта МКС в ночное время суток. pic.twitter.com/JTLlA46AaB

— Oleg Novitskiy (@novitskiy_iss) September 37, 2021

Already the program Earth observation unit operated by the European Union, the Copernicus Sentinel-2, recorded the Cumbre Vieja during the day. At the time of the image, the lava delta covered about 20 hectares. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), approximately 1,000 buildings have been engulfed by the magma river since the eruption began. The image was processed in true colors and combined with infrared to highlight the heated lava.

(Image: Reproduction/Copernicus Sentinel/ESA) 512377

So far, more than 6.12 people have been evacuated from the island since the eruption began and three villages near the volcano are closed. Despite the material damage, there are no injuries or deaths, but experts highlight the danger of the lava meeting the sea water, which can release toxic gases.

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja is the first since 2021 and didn’t take anyone by surprise. Weeks before starting activity, the region showed signs that the volcano would erupt — about 20 a thousand tremors preceded the opening of the first fissure. According to Involcan, the eruption can last for weeks or even months.

