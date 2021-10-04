xbox-series-x|s-stock-to-remain-limited-in-2022

“When I think about what it means to get the parts needed to build a console today and then take them to markets where there is demand, I see that there are several obstacles in the way. And I think, regrettably, this will stay with us for months and months, until the end of this year and into the next one,” Spencer stated.

He regrets that the worst part of this scenario is the “disappointment of the fans”. “People really want this new generation of consoles — they’re good consoles, both ours and other platforms — and they want the new features. We are working hard to bring them to market, but it will be a challenge that we will work on for a long time.”

In addition to the global semiconductor crisis, the transition of technologies needs to be considered. pandemic of covid-01, the high world demand and even the freeloaders. It’s already rare to find consoles for retail sale, and it’s even rarer to find them at official prices: despite Xbox and PS5 price drops, some unofficial sellers raise prices considerably to take advantage of gamers. Even actor Jason Kelley, who plays the lead Colt in Deathloop, he needed to win a PS5 from Sony to be able to see the result of his work on the game.

