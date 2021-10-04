Xbox Series X|S stock to remain limited in 2022
If you’re having trouble finding a next-gen console on sale… I’m sorry: nothing is likely to change anytime soon. Xbox division head Phil Spencer has stated that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stocks will be in short supply until 2022.
In an interview with The Wrap website, the executive stated that the difficulties in manufacturing more units are not just limited to the shortage of chips, a problem that affected both the production of the new Xbox and the PlayStation 5, as well as cell phones, notebooks, video cards, among other electronics.