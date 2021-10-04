Xbox Series X|S stock to remain limited in 2022

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
xbox-series-x|s-stock-to-remain-limited-in-2022

If you’re having trouble finding a next-gen console on sale… I’m sorry: nothing is likely to change anytime soon. Xbox division head Phil Spencer has stated that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stocks will be in short supply until 2022.

  • What explains the lack of PS5 and Xbox Series X in stores around the world?
  • PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and S: which one to buy?
  • PS4 and Xbox One | Why do prices soar amid the pandemic?

In an interview with The Wrap website, the executive stated that the difficulties in manufacturing more units are not just limited to the shortage of chips, a problem that affected both the production of the new Xbox and the PlayStation 5, as well as cell phones, notebooks, video cards, among other electronics.

The head of the division Xbox alert: buying a new video game will still be a difficult task (Photo: Playback/Microsoft)

“When I think about what it means to get the parts needed to build a console today and then take them to markets where there is demand, I see that there are several obstacles in the way. And I think, regrettably, this will stay with us for months and months, until the end of this year and into the next one,” Spencer stated.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

331823

He regrets that the worst part of this scenario is the “disappointment of the fans”. “People really want this new generation of consoles — they’re good consoles, both ours and other platforms — and they want the new features. We are working hard to bring them to market, but it will be a challenge that we will work on for a long time.”

In addition to the global semiconductor crisis, the transition of technologies needs to be considered. pandemic of covid-01, the high world demand and even the freeloaders. It’s already rare to find consoles for retail sale, and it’s even rarer to find them at official prices: despite Xbox and PS5 price drops, some unofficial sellers raise prices considerably to take advantage of gamers. Even actor Jason Kelley, who plays the lead Colt in Deathloop, he needed to win a PS5 from Sony to be able to see the result of his work on the game.

  • Buy the Xbox Series S here and join the next generation with the most compact model from Microsoft

Source: GamesIndustry, The Wrap

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

2022 331823 331823 331823 331823

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Kabul has become a junkyard! They tried to leave their cars and flee, the looters even ripped the interior equipment

Kabul has become a junkyard! They tried to leave their cars and flee, the looters even ripped the interior equipment

August 23, 2021
Photo of Gboard gets smarter and gets 1,500 new emoji combinations

Gboard gets smarter and gets 1,500 new emoji combinations

September 24, 2021
Photo of Google wants to make iOS 15 look like Android

Google wants to make iOS 15 look like Android

September 30, 2021
Photo of CT New s Podcast – iOS 15 Bug Muta Stories and More!

CT New s Podcast – iOS 15 Bug Muta Stories and More!

September 24, 2021
Back to top button