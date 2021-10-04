Apple may announce new MacBook Pro with powerful M1X chip in coming weeks
A few weeks after Apple’s first big event this second half of the year, with the California Streaming broadcast featuring the new iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad Mini plus a new Apple Watch Series 7, more rumors support theories that new MacBooks Pro should be introduced this month.
- MacBook Pro with mini-LED and Apple M1X should arrive later this year
- Possible Macbook Pro screen leakage reinforces mini-LED adoption
- New MacBook Air should only start production in the second half in 2022
The information is from journalist Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, who highlights in his weekly column Power On what we already expect: Apple should hold a dedicated event to announce the new MacBook Pro in October, with an announcement in the coming weeks.
We do not know if this event will be live and will have the participation of journalists, but Apple is likely to continue its excellent pre-recorded broadcast format.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!