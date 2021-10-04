apple-may-announce-new-macbook-pro-with-powerful-m1x-chip-in-coming-weeks

A few weeks after Apple’s first big event this second half of the year, with the California Streaming broadcast featuring the new iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad Mini plus a new Apple Watch Series 7, more rumors support theories that new MacBooks Pro should be introduced this month.

MacBook Pro with mini-LED and Apple M1X should arrive later this year

Possible Macbook Pro screen leakage reinforces mini-LED adoption

New MacBook Air should only start production in the second half in 2022

The information is from journalist Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, who highlights in his weekly column Power On what we already expect: Apple should hold a dedicated event to announce the new MacBook Pro in October, with an announcement in the coming weeks.

We do not know if this event will be live and will have the participation of journalists, but Apple is likely to continue its excellent pre-recorded broadcast format.