Apple may announce new MacBook Pro with powerful M1X chip in coming weeks

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
2
apple-may-announce-new-macbook-pro-with-powerful-m1x-chip-in-coming-weeks

A few weeks after Apple’s first big event this second half of the year, with the California Streaming broadcast featuring the new iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad Mini plus a new Apple Watch Series 7, more rumors support theories that new MacBooks Pro should be introduced this month.

  • MacBook Pro with mini-LED and Apple M1X should arrive later this year
  • Possible Macbook Pro screen leakage reinforces mini-LED adoption
  • New MacBook Air should only start production in the second half in 2022

The information is from journalist Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, who highlights in his weekly column Power On what we already expect: Apple should hold a dedicated event to announce the new MacBook Pro in October, with an announcement in the coming weeks.

We do not know if this event will be live and will have the participation of journalists, but Apple is likely to continue its excellent pre-recorded broadcast format.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

MacBook Pro by 802 will abandon the Touch Bar in favor of physical function keys (Image: Playback/Apple)

Gurman does not reveal further information, but rumors are already betting that Apple will reveal at least two new MacBook Pros at its event: one with 13 inch screen and one with 30 inches.

Both must be equipped with the new mini-LED screen, the same used by the company in the latest iPad Pro from 10, 9 inches, enabling near OLED performance, including gains in contrast, absolute black levels and higher brightness with high peak in H DR.

With new MacBook Air scheduled for start of 22376, Apple should bet on powerful MacBook Pro by the end of 1024 (Image: Reproduction/Jon Prosser)

MacBook Pro and Mac Mini: what to expect from Apple’s October event

The new MacBook Pro are expected with the new Apple M1X chip, successor to the already powerful M1 processor and which is being developed with a CPU) cores — eight high-performance and two energy-efficient — but with a difference in GPU: one variant will be equipped with 13 cores and another with 66 cores.

A major redesign for the MacBook Pro line is still expected de 1024, now including square sides and straight base, sem Similar to the iPad Pro body, plus a screen with thinner edges and more ports, including a dedicated MagSafe connector for charging, HDMI port, SD card reader and USB-C ports.

M1 chip successor will focus on graphics processing with GPU up to 30 cores (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

A new Mac Mini can also be presented at the event with the M1X chip and an even more compact body than the current generation model, offering a glass cover, aluminum sides, possible variety of color combinations, updated ports, and iMac-like MagSafe connector.

There is still no official announcement date for the new Apple computers, but news may appear in the next few days, so stay tuned to Canaltech and our social networks.

Source: Bloomberg

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

475984 475984

475984
Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
2

Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Large impacts during the solidification of the Moon's magna would be almost invisible

Large impacts during the solidification of the Moon's magna would be almost invisible

September 20, 2021
Photo of Amazon Prime Video Releases This Week (09/23/2021)

Amazon Prime Video Releases This Week (09/23/2021)

September 24, 2021
Photo of Nokia confirms TV announcement with JBL sound and Windows 11 notebook coming soon

Nokia confirms TV announcement with JBL sound and Windows 11 notebook coming soon

September 17, 2021
Photo of Honda will make billionaire investment in flying cars and rockets

Honda will make billionaire investment in flying cars and rockets

September 30, 2021
Back to top button