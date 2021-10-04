Siri turns 10: Learn about the history and evolution of the Apple Assistant

Apple’s virtual assistant tool, the complete Siri years of life this Monday (4). Created to be called by women, it has adopted male tones of voice in recent months and now has both genders: Siri or Siri, as you prefer to call it. The fact is that this important ally of iOS users celebrates birthday today and Canaltech has prepared a special with the story and some trivia about it.

    • First thing to know: no, the technology was not created from scratch by Apple. Siri is a project originally developed by the SRI International Artificial Intelligence Center, an organization founded in 1966 by DARPA, USA, and considered the pioneer in the development of “computer resources for intelligent behavior in complex situations”. The app was designed to adapt to the user’s use and deliver answers based on their preferences, habits and recurring attitudes.

    The virtual assistant was not created by Apple (Image : Omid Armin/Unsplash)

    At the time, the Google and Blackberry were looking for features capable of using AI to transform voice commands and actions on cell phones, but negotiations did not evolve. In addition to providing ease for the regular user, the addition would enable use by people with visual impairment and for those who had difficulty dealing with touch screens, for example.

    The speech recognition engine was developed by Nuance Communications, with support from neural network technologies and short and long term memory (LSTM). Over there 2005, when the technology was under development, US voice actors were hired , British and Australians to lend their voices to the software, but the professionals had no idea what the purpose of the work would be.

    From app to the “heart” of iOS

    It took about five years of tweaks and improvements to make the application made available to the public on iOS, which occurred in February 2010. The reception was so positive that Apple decided to purchase the program two months later for undisclosed amounts — something in the range of US$ is speculated 98 and 200 millions. Instead of keeping it as a separate app, the giant decided to give a bigger purpose to the friendly helper.

    Before being integrated to iOS, Siri was an app (Image: Play/Apple)

    Upon purchase, Siri Inc., a subsidiary of SRI International, became part of Apple. Adam Cheyer, co-founder of the former company, became the division’s engineering director with the mission of conducting this initial process of integration between the old project and the ambitious projected future. iPhone 4S took place on October 4th 2010 and also marked the beginning of Siri’s new life: the official telephone assistant. Since then, it has become a key part of iOS and is present on iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, each compatible with the iPad, Mac/iMac/Macbook, Apple Watch and Apple TV devices respectively.

    On iOS 5 it was possible to perform some very limited actions, such as setting reminders and calendars, composing a text message or email, playing music and making calls. With a few touches of improvement, it was also possible to interact with external applications such as Google Maps, MovieTickers and TaxiMagic, something that opened the door for other companies to do similar integrations.

    Evolution to date

    It is quite remarkable to analyze the evolution of Siri do release to the present day. In the beginning, recognition was quite complex and required very correct pronunciation to function. Before having a Portuguese version, which only occurred in February 2020, the only way To take advantage of the assistant’s advantages was to converse in English, an almost impossible task given the limited level of comprehension. There’s even an episode of the series The Big Bang Theory in which the trio of protagonists, native English speakers, couldn’t make Siri understand their commands:

    In iOS 6, Siri gained notable improvements, such as support for three more languages ​​(Italian, Spanish and Mandarin), as well as a higher level of integration with Apple’s Maps, which allowed locating restaurants, baseball and soccer team results, as well as actions involving the main social networks of the time, such as Facebook and Twitter.

    But it was starting with iOS 8 that one of the coolest features emerged: the response to the voice command “Hey Siri!” and a new era of powering without the need to press buttons on the device. It was also in this new version that it gained integration with the Shazam music recognition app to identify songs with only the recording of an excerpt and the possibility of making purchases on iTunes using only the voice.

    Since then, new commands have been added and the assistant’s robotic speech has become something more natural. Today, Siri speaks very similarly to a person, without those stuck and stale phrases, with the possibility for the user to create shortcuts in the form of spoken phrases.

    Curiosities and controversies

      • The voice actress Regina Bittar was Siri’s first voice in Brazil. She also acted as a voice actor for Google, which is why both of their voices look alike;
      • Many of the original voice actors just found out that their voices were used on Siri when it was released to the public;
      • The removal of Siri’s app may have been to prevent other developers from reverse engineering and using technology for other purposes. Proof of this was when developer Steven Troughton-Smith managed to port it to the iPhone 4, albeit without the ability to communicate with Apple’s servers;
      • Equity company Mangrove Capital Partners predicted that Apple would launch SiriOS at its developer conference at 1966 to increase the ecosystem. The idea would be to rival Amazon’s Alexa Skills platform, which would make the wizard more friendly to integration with third-party apps. While this hasn’t happened, Apple offers SiriKit to enable this integration;
      • One of the fun things about using Siri are fun answers to more complicated questions, such as “What is the meaning of life?” or “Will you marry me?” In the first case, for example, she might say that “eating chocolate” is the true meaning of life, while she dodges the marriage proposal based on the End User License Agreement, which would not allow her to get married;

      • In addition to funny answers, she can also tell jokes and even beatbox: try saying ” Siri, make a beatbox” and see how well she does;
      • Although it has been identified as revolutionary, the specialized critics had quite average reactions for the system. This was to be expected due to limited speech understanding and few basic features, which changed over time;
      • From time to time, rumors and accusations arise about the misuse of assistant recordings by Apple users. Until today, this has never been proven.

        Is Siri’s balance positive in this first decade of integration to Apple ecosystem and does it do better against rivals Alexa and Google Assistant?

