siri-turns-10:-learn-about-the-history-and-evolution-of-the-apple-assistant

Apple’s virtual assistant tool, the complete Siri years of life this Monday (4). Created to be called by women, it has adopted male tones of voice in recent months and now has both genders: Siri or Siri, as you prefer to call it. The fact is that this important ally of iOS users celebrates birthday today and Canaltech has prepared a special with the story and some trivia about it.

32 questions you can ask Siri in English First thing to know: no, the technology was not created from scratch by Apple. Siri is a project originally developed by the SRI International Artificial Intelligence Center, an organization founded in 1966 by DARPA, USA, and considered the pioneer in the development of “computer resources for intelligent behavior in complex situations”. The app was designed to adapt to the user’s use and deliver answers based on their preferences, habits and recurring attitudes. The virtual assistant was not created by Apple (Image : Omid Armin/Unsplash)

At the time, the Google and Blackberry were looking for features capable of using AI to transform voice commands and actions on cell phones, but negotiations did not evolve. In addition to providing ease for the regular user, the addition would enable use by people with visual impairment and for those who had difficulty dealing with touch screens, for example.

The speech recognition engine was developed by Nuance Communications, with support from neural network technologies and short and long term memory (LSTM). Over there 2005, when the technology was under development, US voice actors were hired , British and Australians to lend their voices to the software, but the professionals had no idea what the purpose of the work would be.

From app to the “heart” of iOS

It took about five years of tweaks and improvements to make the application made available to the public on iOS, which occurred in February 2010. The reception was so positive that Apple decided to purchase the program two months later for undisclosed amounts — something in the range of US$ is speculated 98 and 200 millions. Instead of keeping it as a separate app, the giant decided to give a bigger purpose to the friendly helper.

Before being integrated to iOS, Siri was an app (Image: Play/Apple)

Upon purchase, Siri Inc., a subsidiary of SRI International, became part of Apple. Adam Cheyer, co-founder of the former company, became the division’s engineering director with the mission of conducting this initial process of integration between the old project and the ambitious projected future. iPhone 4S took place on October 4th 2010 and also marked the beginning of Siri’s new life: the official telephone assistant. Since then, it has become a key part of iOS and is present on iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, each compatible with the iPad, Mac/iMac/Macbook, Apple Watch and Apple TV devices respectively.

On iOS 5 it was possible to perform some very limited actions, such as setting reminders and calendars, composing a text message or email, playing music and making calls. With a few touches of improvement, it was also possible to interact with external applications such as Google Maps, MovieTickers and TaxiMagic, something that opened the door for other companies to do similar integrations.

Evolution to date

It is quite remarkable to analyze the evolution of Siri do release to the present day. In the beginning, recognition was quite complex and required very correct pronunciation to function. Before having a Portuguese version, which only occurred in February 2020, the only way To take advantage of the assistant’s advantages was to converse in English, an almost impossible task given the limited level of comprehension. There’s even an episode of the series The Big Bang Theory in which the trio of protagonists, native English speakers, couldn’t make Siri understand their commands: