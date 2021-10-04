How to shop at Clash Royale with your debit card

Clash Royale (Android | iOS) is a strategic game of tower defense mixed with cards that puts the player in real-time combat against another player. The title uses the same characters from the Supercell classic, Clash of Clans, and shows the company’s ability to deliver good experiences in different styles.

  • What happens to Clash Royale cards that have already evolved to the maximum?
  • Learn to use two Clash Royale accounts on the same mobile

The game uses internal purchases for those who want to get better items faster and you can use different forms of payment, including debit card. Canaltech

will show you how to make a purchase in this mode.

Android

Step 1:

go to the Play Store.

Step 2:

Click on your profile icon in the upper right corner and go to “Payments and subscriptions”.

Go in “Payments and subscriptions” to continue the process (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 3: Go to “Payment Methods” and then click on “More Payment Settings”.

Click on “More payment settings” to be redirected (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4:

You will be redirected to a page on the Internet. Click “Add Payment Method” to continue.

Click on the icon to add a new payment method (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 5:

add the data of the card you want to use, follow the instructions and save.

Enter the data and follow the instructions to save the payment method (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

iOS

Step 1:

Go to your device settings.

Step 2:

Click on “Wallet and Apple Pay”.

Select Wallet ae Apple Pay to continue (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 3: the first option is “Add Card”, click.

Click on “Add Card” to add the payment method (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4:

select the first option, “Debit or Credit Card”.

Select the first option to proceed (Image: Rodrigo Folter/ Print Screen)
Step 5:

click continue in the window to open.

Step 6:

Position the card to be scanned or enter the data manually and follow the steps until save.

Scan the data or click on “Insert Data Manually” to add Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

This way you can make the purchase through the game with the new payment method.

Clash Royale

Step 1:

open the game.

Step 2:

Go to the store.

Click on the icon in the lower right corner to access the store (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 3: select what you want to buy and choose the payment method you just added.

Select the product and after, the desired payment method (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screen Capture)

It is necessary to add the form before purchasing in-game, but the process does not take long and is saved, facilitating the transaction in the future.

