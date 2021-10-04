How to shop at Clash Royale with your debit card
Clash Royale (Android | iOS) is a strategic game of tower defense mixed with cards that puts the player in real-time combat against another player. The title uses the same characters from the Supercell classic, Clash of Clans, and shows the company’s ability to deliver good experiences in different styles.
The game uses internal purchases for those who want to get better items faster and you can use different forms of payment, including debit card. Canaltech will show you how to make a purchase in this mode.
Android
Click on your profile icon in the upper right corner and go to “Payments and subscriptions”. Step 3: Go to “Payment Methods” and then click on “More Payment Settings”.
Android
Click on your profile icon in the upper right corner and go to “Payments and subscriptions”.
Step 3: Go to “Payment Methods” and then click on “More Payment Settings”.
Step 5:
add the data of the card you want to use, follow the instructions and save.
iOS
Step 1:
Go to your device settings.
Step 2:
Click on “Wallet and Apple Pay”. Step 3:
Click on “Wallet and Apple Pay”.
Step 3:the first option is “Add Card”, click.
Step 4:
select the first option, “Debit or Credit Card”.
It is necessary to add the form before purchasing in-game, but the process does not take long and is saved, facilitating the transaction in the future.
