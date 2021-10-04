how-to-shop-at-clash-royale-with-your-debit-card

Clash Royale (Android | iOS) is a strategic game of tower defense mixed with cards that puts the player in real-time combat against another player. The title uses the same characters from the Supercell classic, Clash of Clans, and shows the company’s ability to deliver good experiences in different styles.

The game uses internal purchases for those who want to get better items faster and you can use different forms of payment, including debit card. Canaltech will show you how to make a purchase in this mode. Android Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 1: go to the Play Store. Step 2: Click on your profile icon in the upper right corner and go to “Payments and subscriptions”. Go in “Payments and subscriptions” to continue the process (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Step 3: Go to “Payment Methods” and then click on “More Payment Settings”. Click on “More payment settings” to be redirected (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4: You will be redirected to a page on the Internet. Click “Add Payment Method” to continue. Click on the icon to add a new payment method (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 5:

add the data of the card you want to use, follow the instructions and save.

Enter the data and follow the instructions to save the payment method (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

iOS

Step 1:

Go to your device settings.

Step 2: Click on “Wallet and Apple Pay”. Select Wallet ae Apple Pay to continue (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Step 3: the first option is “Add Card”, click.

Click on “Add Card” to add the payment method (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4:

select the first option, “Debit or Credit Card”.