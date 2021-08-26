Help from Greece to escaped FETO members! Traitors whose boats broke down demanded asylum

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 26, 2021
0

FREE AFTER APPLICATION

FETO members who have applied for asylum in Turkey are usually released after entering the country. FETO members staying in central places in Athens often do not come to the interviews. On Greece, we go to other European countries, especially Germany. 73 people from Turkey to Greece in 2014, 182 in 2015, and 313 in 2016 illegally entered Greece, these numbers were 2,738 in 2017, 8,898 in 2018, and 8 thousand in 2019. It was recorded as 17 people. It is stated that with the Kovid-19 epidemic, there has been a serious decrease in the number of Turkish citizens who crossed illegally last year.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 26, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of dhoni enjoys volleyball: watch video ms dhoni watch video ms dhoni powerful spikes of beach volleyball ahead of ipl 2020 uae leg

dhoni enjoys volleyball: watch video ms dhoni watch video ms dhoni powerful spikes of beach volleyball ahead of ipl 2020 uae leg

August 26, 2021
Photo of Muslims detained in mosque in Russia released

Muslims detained in mosque in Russia released

August 22, 2021
Photo of Fearful moments in the wild! Roles changed

Fearful moments in the wild! Roles changed

August 25, 2021
Photo of More than 5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been made worldwide

More than 5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been made worldwide

August 24, 2021
Back to top button