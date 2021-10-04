The main game releases of the week (10/04 to 10/09)
The first week of October starts heating up the month. Far Cry 6, by Ubisoft, Metroid Dread, by Nintendo, Alan Wake Remastered, by Remedy, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, are some of the main games that reach computers and consoles between days October 4th and 9th.
To keep an eye on all the premieres and not miss anything, the Canaltech has separated the main games that arrive on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
The super fighting game there Smash Bros. brings the protagonists of classic Nick cartoons to face off in super combat. The player can choose the characters from Avatar: Legend of Aang andLegend of Korra, SpongeBob, CatDog, Rugrats, The Loud House, Ninja Turtles, Hey, Arnold! and many others.
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl will be released on October 5th for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
Alan Wake Remastered
The remastered version of the acclaimed Xbox exclusive 360, released on 2002, is produced by Remedy Entertainment and published by Epic Games Publishing. The game features 4K graphics and also includes The Signal and The Writer expansions. The story shows writer Alan Wake finding pages of a horror tale written by himself. However, the protagonist does not remember writing them and goes on a journey in which he begins to question his own sanity.
Alan Wake Remasteredwill be released on October 5th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
Far Cry 6
Ubisoft’s popular FPS series returns in more a story full of action and exploration. The adventure takes place on Yara, a Caribbean island where a group fights to overthrow dictator Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito). The player will control Dani Rojas on a quest to free the people from the tyrant.
Far Cry 6
- arrives on October 7th for Amazon Luna, PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Series X|S.
Metroid Dread
On 27 years of the franchise, Samus Aran finally returns to an unpublished story of the series Metroid
- . The game takes place after the events of Metroid Fusion, of 2002, when the protagonist lands on the planet ZDR to investigate strange transmissions sent to the galactic federation. Once there, she discovers strange creatures and things that were apparently extinct.
-
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PC , PS4, Xbox One and Xbox One Series X|S) – October 5th
- Exophobia (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox One Series X|S) – October 5th
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox One Series X|S) – October 5th
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (PC, PS4 and Xbox One) – October 5th
- Jett: the Far Shore (PC, PS4 and PS5) – October 5th
- BPM – BUllets per Minute (PS4 and Xbox One) – October 5th
- Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey (PS4 and PS5) – October 5th
- Hell Let Loose (PS5 and Xbox Series X| S) – October 5th
- Art of Rally (all) – October 6th
Metroid Dread arrives exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in 8 of October.
All games arriving between October 4th and 9th
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Switch) – October 5th
Alan Wake Remastered (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox One Series X|S) – October 5th
