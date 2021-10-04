the-main-game-releases-of-the-week-(10/04-to-10/09)

To keep an eye on all the premieres and not miss anything, the Canaltech has separated the main games that arrive on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

The super fighting game there Smash Bros. brings the protagonists of classic Nick cartoons to face off in super combat. The player can choose the characters from Avatar: Legend of Aang andLegend of Korra, SpongeBob, CatDog, Rugrats, The Loud House, Ninja Turtles, Hey, Arnold! and many others.

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl will be released on October 5th for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Alan Wake Remastered

The remastered version of the acclaimed Xbox exclusive 360, released on 2002, is produced by Remedy Entertainment and published by Epic Games Publishing. The game features 4K graphics and also includes The Signal and The Writer expansions. The story shows writer Alan Wake finding pages of a horror tale written by himself. However, the protagonist does not remember writing them and goes on a journey in which he begins to question his own sanity.

