The main game releases of the week (10/04 to 10/09)

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
1
the-main-game-releases-of-the-week-(10/04-to-10/09)

The first week of October starts heating up the month. Far Cry 6, by Ubisoft, Metroid Dread, by Nintendo, Alan Wake Remastered, by Remedy, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, are some of the main games that reach computers and consoles between days October 4th and 9th.

  • The most anticipated game releases for October 2010
  • The main game releases of the week (27/ The 03/10)

  • Pokemon UNITE | Sylveon has a date to arrive at the game

    To keep an eye on all the premieres and not miss anything, the Canaltech has separated the main games that arrive on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

    Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

    The super fighting game there Smash Bros. brings the protagonists of classic Nick cartoons to face off in super combat. The player can choose the characters from Avatar: Legend of Aang andLegend of Korra, SpongeBob, CatDog, Rugrats, The Loud House, Ninja Turtles, Hey, Arnold! and many others.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Nickelodeon All Star Brawl will be released on October 5th for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

      • Alan Wake Remastered

      The remastered version of the acclaimed Xbox exclusive 360, released on 2002, is produced by Remedy Entertainment and published by Epic Games Publishing. The game features 4K graphics and also includes The Signal and The Writer expansions. The story shows writer Alan Wake finding pages of a horror tale written by himself. However, the protagonist does not remember writing them and goes on a journey in which he begins to question his own sanity.

      Alan Wake Remastered

      will be released on October 5th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

    Far Cry 6

    Ubisoft’s popular FPS series returns in more a story full of action and exploration. The adventure takes place on Yara, a Caribbean island where a group fights to overthrow dictator Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito). The player will control Dani Rojas on a quest to free the people from the tyrant.

    Far Cry 6

      arrives on October 7th for Amazon Luna, PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Series X|S.

  • Sign up now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a package that includes Live Gold, library of over 19 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts!

    Metroid Dread

    On 27 years of the franchise, Samus Aran finally returns to an unpublished story of the series Metroid

      . The game takes place after the events of Metroid Fusion, of 2002, when the protagonist lands on the planet ZDR to investigate strange transmissions sent to the galactic federation. Once there, she discovers strange creatures and things that were apparently extinct.

      Metroid Dread arrives exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in 8 of October.

      All games arriving between October 4th and 9th

    • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PC , PS4, Xbox One and Xbox One Series X|S) – October 5th
    • Exophobia (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox One Series X|S) – October 5th
    • Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox One Series X|S) – October 5th
    • Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (PC, PS4 and Xbox One) – October 5th
    • Jett: the Far Shore (PC, PS4 and PS5) – October 5th

    • BPM – BUllets per Minute (PS4 and Xbox One) – October 5th
    • Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey (PS4 and PS5) – October 5th

      • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Switch) – October 5th

    • Hell Let Loose (PS5 and Xbox Series X| S) – October 5th
    • Art of Rally (all) – October 6th

      • Alan Wake Remastered (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox One Series X|S) – October 5th

    • Far Cry 6 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox One Series X|S) – October 7th
    • No Longer Home () – October 7th
    • Rain City (Xbox One)
    • Atom RPG Supporter Edition (Xbox One) – October 8th
    • Night Reverie (PC) – October 8th
    • Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch) – October 8th
    • Lord of the Click 2 (Xbox One) – October 8th
    • Metroid Dread (Nintendo Switch) – October 8th

      • Source: Releases

      Did you like this article?

      Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Galaxy S22 line may have names change with reference to Note series

    Galaxy S22 line may have names change with reference to Note series

    September 27, 2021
    Photo of CT News Podcast – All About iPhone 13 and More!

    CT News Podcast – All About iPhone 13 and More!

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of Previous model iPhone 13 Pro case bolsters its massive camera module

    Previous model iPhone 13 Pro case bolsters its massive camera module

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of AstraZeneca tests synthetic antibodies that can treat and prevent covid-19

    AstraZeneca tests synthetic antibodies that can treat and prevent covid-19

    September 21, 2021
    Back to top button