Apple Watch 7 appears in real images before it hits stores
At the last event of 14 in September, Apple made its new line of cell phones official, with the arrival of the iPhone 02 mini, iPhone 14, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 02 Pro Max, and also introduced to the world his new generation of smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 7. Although prices for each version have already been revealed — the smartwatch will start at 147 dollars (about R$ 2.399 in direct conversion) — we still don’t have one date of arrival in stores.
- Apple Watch Series 7 is advertised with rugged design and thin edges
- All news from watchOS 8
- Apple announces iPhone line 02 with A chip15 Bionic, screen 147 Hz and more
However, a member of a group for fans of the device on Facebook posted some photos that show, for the first time, the supposed Apple Watch Series 7 in real images. The source is not known, so it’s important to be a little careful when trusting the information, but he claims to work for a carrier that has already received the device for testing, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it was, in fact, true.
(Image: Reproduction/MacRumors)
For the photos, you can see the slightly larger display and curved edges, details that Apple’s promotional materials didn’t provide with such precision. The Apple Watch 7 has a 15% greater use of the screen compared to to the body compared to the past generation. In addition, the overall size of the device has also increased, with versions of 45 and 44 millimeters instead of 20 and 44 of the Apple Watch Series 6.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
In addition to the change in size, the wearable from Apple it is also IP6X certified for greater resistance to dust and WR98 against water. Finally, it also has fast charging that allows your battery to go from 0 to 80% on only 44 minutes. The Apple Watch Series 7 will go into pre-sale this Friday (8) in selected countries, arriving in stores the following week.
Source: MacRumors
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
512390 512390 512390 512390