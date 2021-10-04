were-you-supposed-to-have-been-a-twin?-the-answer-is-in-your-dna!

Okay, this is going to sound weird, but: your DNA might reveal whether you were supposed to have an identical twin brother. It turns out that identical twins originate from an egg that splits and gives rise to two embryos, but during development, a twin sometimes “disappears”, leaving only one baby to be born. And according to a new study published last Tuesday (28) in the journal Nature Communications, DNA points to whether a person it started as an identical twin in the womb, even though the other twin disappeared long before it was born.

According to the new study, the DNA of identical twins comes adorned with a characteristic pattern that spans 834 genes and can be used to differentiate identical twins from non-twins, and based on these results , the team developed a computer algorithm that can identify an identical twin based only on the location of the methyl groups on the genes.

Methyl groups are small molecules that can bind to specific genes s and prevent the cell from reading these genes by effectively turning them off. This methyl group pattern is a kind of “molecular scar” left over from the early embryonic development of identical twins.