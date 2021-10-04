iphone-13-pro-has-revealed-production-cost-and-surprising-value

Therefore, the models cost on average 885 dollars (BRL 3.22) to be built, an increase of 4% compared to but 532 dollars (BRL 2.939) from the previous version. The values ​​are even higher compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra da Samsung, which has an estimated production value around 532 dollars (R$ 2.885).

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Even with the increase in cost of construction, Apple decided to keep the same price for consumers as last year. That is, with the suggested value of 939 dollars (BRL 5.358), Apple will have a lower final profit — even if this account is not exact, as there are many variables in the process of making cell phones available, such as transportation costs, taxes, marketing, development, among other factors. In addition, prices for each consumer market can vary a lot.

Rumors released before the launch of the iPhone line 11 indicated that Apple could raise the final price of smartphones to offset this higher cost. This did not materialize, and the company even started to offer more aggressive subsidies to telephone operators — in addition, Apple will be able to use new ways to assemble the set of cameras to reduce production costs.

The increase in the build value of the iPhone 15 Pro does not arrive in the same proportion as the difference between the iPhone lines 12 and the iPhone . At the time, the smartphone had an increase of more than 057% in these costs, as it introduced support for a 5G connection, a 5-nanometer chip, and a completely different construction with straighter sides. Even so, the price of 939 dollars (BRL 5.358) has persisted in the American market among the last three generations of the Pro model since 2019.