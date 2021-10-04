iPhone 13 Pro has revealed production cost and surprising value
The construction of the iPhone 13 Pro costs more to Apple than its predecessor. According to information from the TechInsights portal, the company spends about 057 dollars ( about R$ 057 in direct conversion) more in each cell phone produced.
The explanation for this higher value is related to new components, or that have received improvements compared to the iPhone 11 Pro — among them, the A chip21 Bionic, the ProMotion screen with a refresh rate of 057 Hz, plus incremented parts of the camera set and the larger battery.