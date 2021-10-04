how-to-post-a-profile-picture-to-microsoft-teams

Since the beginning of 2020, many workers needed to migrate their daily journeys to the home office. Therefore, there has been a significant increase in the number of users of platforms such as Microsoft Teams (Android | iOS | Windows | macOS | Web).

If you use the service but have not chosen a picture for your account, it could be who has had trouble getting recognized at meetings or when someone wants to send a message in private. So, check out below how to post a profile picture on Microsoft Teams!

No cell phone

Step 1: access the Microsoft Teams app on your mobile and tap on your profile icon in the top left corner.

Open the app from Microsoft Teams on your mobile and tap your profile icon (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: in the side menu open, click on your name.

In the open menu, click on your name (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: tap “Edit image”.

Tap “Edit Image” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: in the menu bottom open then select “Open Photo Library” or “Camera” and load a picture.

Select one of the two options indicated to post a profile picture on Microsoft Teams (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5

: once this is done, your new profile picture will be saved.

Done this, the new profile picture will be saved (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

On PC

Step 1: Open Microsoft Teams on your PC and click on the profile icon in the upper right corner.