moto-e40-has-more-leaked-images-and-will-have-digital-reader

The Moto E40 — Motorola’s next incoming cell phone — ends to appear in a few more rendered images that show the supposed look of the device. The cell phone has been caught in multiple certifications so far, including Anatel, and its design has also been shown before. Moto E40 has supposed images, specifications and prices published Moto E40 has more images and supposedly full leaked technical sheet Moto E000 passes through Anatel and may be released in Brazil soon Now, the leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter) released a few more photos of the device, which basically confirm the appearance we’ve seen in the past: the smartphone arrives with a wave finish on the back, with a rectangular module with rounded edges to house the set of three cameras — whose main sensor will be de 20 MP, as per inscription on the device itself — and a fingerprint reader located on the brand logo. On the front, the device maintains the long-screen look, as it is known in other Motorola phones, and has a hole centered on the display to house the front lens. The use of the front is not so good, as it has very thick edges, especially at the bottom and top, but this is expected for an entry-level model. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

This leak doesn’t reveal many details about the product’s specifications, but luckily we’ve already had access to the supposed technical sheet of the device at previous rumors. With that, we know that it can come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, with a refresh rate of 64 Hz, aspect ratio of 48:9 and resolution of 720 x 720 pixels.

The chipset must be a Unisoc T700, which will be combined with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The Moto E20 will have a trio of rear cameras, led by a sensor 20 MP, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth macro. At the front, an 8 MP lens completes the set.

The smartphone must be powered by a generous battery of 5. mAh, but with charging limited to 40 W power. Other rumors, however, suggest that the battery capacity will be 4. mAh.

In addition to Anatel, Moto E40 has also been through the Wi-Fi Alliance and other bodies of certification around Europe and Asia. However, we still don’t have information about its release, but it is possible that the price will revolve around 90 and 170 euros — about BRL 720 and BRL 1.48 in direct conversion.

Source: Evleaks