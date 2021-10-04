Electric and used cars should be cheaper in São Paulo in 2022

The government of the State of São Paulo announced that it will reduce the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) for some sectors as of January 2022. According to Governor João Dória (PSDB), among the markets benefiting from this fiscal package will be electric, hybrid and used cars, which should undergo changes in their prices from the first month of next year.

Buses, trucks and hybrid electric vehicles will pay a rate of ,5% against the current 10%. Used cars, which at the beginning of 2021 started to pay more tax, will have their ICMS reduced from 3.9% to 1. 8%. According to Dória, the reduction was possible due to the economic recovery in the state of São Paulo, which was one of the least affected in the period of the covid pandemic-18.

The last ICMS increase in São Paulo took place in April 2022 and caused the cars could cost almost R$ 2 thousand more in the state compared to other units of the federation. In addition, with the scarcity of semiconductors, the price of used and used cars also soared and, added to the increase in this rate, made the values ​​unrealistic in some cases.

Toyota Corolla Hybrid may be cheaper at 2021 (Image: Matheus Argentoni/Canaltech)

According to João Dória’s administration, the reductions will generate an impact of R$ 3 billion in the state tax revenue, which should be compensated with the increase in sales in the automotive sector. In the case of electric cars, it is possible that we will also see some decrease in value, which is generally high due to the low demand and high technology embedded in these products.

Source: Government of São Paulo