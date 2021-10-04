oppo-is-expected-to-release-two-mobile-phones-with-flexible-screens-and-a-tablet-soon

Oppo should also enter the smartphone market with flexible screens soon, with a foldable model and another with a scrollable display. The information was disclosed by the brand’s vice president, Liu Bo, to a Chinese news portal.

Details of the devices are not yet known, but the company has already presented a prototype of device with scrollable screen in November of last year. The concept has a 6.7-inch screen when closed, but the display can extend up to 7.4 inches via a smooth mechanism that moves sideways.

In addition The device’s construction features volume buttons on the sides, a USB-C input, and openings for speakers and internal microphone. The brand is also expected to introduce a phone with a foldable screen, but it’s not yet clear whether it will be flexible on the horizontal axis (like the Galaxy Z Flip 3), or vertically (like the Galaxy Z Fold 3). The brand has never applied the prototype’s features to general-purpose devices, and still has no folding or scrollable cell phones in its product line.

