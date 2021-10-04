how-to-create-a-newsgroup-in-iphone-mail

Currently, there are several messaging applications and voice and video meetings that allow integrated communication between people for various purposes, whether for work meetings or family discussions. However, if you need something more formal, email is still the best solution.

In this sense, the iPhone-native Mail app can bridge the gap between exchanging formal messages in the form of an ordinary instant messenger such as WhatsApp or Telegram. That is, you can add multiple email contacts — just as if you were creating a group — and get notified each time someone replies to it. Interesting, isn’t it?

The trick is pretty simple: you can add accounts from which you want to send the message, just like any other regular email app. The big thing is the notification tool, which will play the role of notifying each response given to the original message.