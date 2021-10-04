How to create a newsgroup in iPhone Mail

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 4, 2021
Currently, there are several messaging applications and voice and video meetings that allow integrated communication between people for various purposes, whether for work meetings or family discussions. However, if you need something more formal, email is still the best solution.

In this sense, the iPhone-native Mail app can bridge the gap between exchanging formal messages in the form of an ordinary instant messenger such as WhatsApp or Telegram. That is, you can add multiple email contacts — just as if you were creating a group — and get notified each time someone replies to it. Interesting, isn’t it?

The trick is pretty simple: you can add accounts from which you want to send the message, just like any other regular email app. The big thing is the notification tool, which will play the role of notifying each response given to the original message.

Want to formalize your messages with others using the iPhone email app? Check out below how to quickly create a discussion group.

Step 1:

Open the app Mail. Then tap the “New Message” button.

Tap the indicated button to open a new message – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Under “To:”, add the email accounts to received your message. You can tap “+” to add directly from your address book.

Add email accounts to send the message – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3:

In “Subject”, choose the message theme and tap the bell button next to the text to be notified.

Enable notification to receive message replies – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Ready! At the top of the screen, tap the blue button to send the message and wait for responses from the people who received the email.

Send the message to the people added in the Mail – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

