Instagram (Android | iOS | Web) is a social network that has many features for its users. Among them, Stories that can be edited, have texts and even songs added are well known and used.

However, previously it was not possible to save the draft of a Story that was being edited. Now they are available in the gallery for seven days. Check how to save and then access them.

How to save draft Stories on Instagram

Step 1: Access your Stories on the social network to add new content.

Access the Stories part of your Instagram (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 2: After recording or photographing, press the “Back” button on your cell phone. A message will appear asking what you want to do; press “Save Draft”.

Make the Story and click to exit the app; go to Save draft (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 3: The draft will be saved on your device. If you want, you can leave the social network and, when re-entering Stories, tap on the square where your cell phone images are stored.

You can access the draft of the Story in your gallery for up to seven days (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 4: Choose “Drafts” option to continue.

Go to the drafts tab (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 5: Select which Stories you want to publish to post.

Select which Stories you want to post (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to save and access your Instagram Stories drafts to publish them whenever you want.

