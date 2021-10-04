How to enable Instagram 2-step verification

October 4, 2021
Instagram (Android l iOS l Web), like any other social network, requires certain security precautions. To do this, it is recommended that users enable 2-step verification. This way, intruders will have more difficulty trying to access your account, as the social network will ask for a confirmation code sent by an alternative method.

Currently, there are three verification methods available: WhatsApp, Authentication Apps and SMS. When selecting one of them, Instagram will send a match by one of these means. In addition, a set of backup codes is provided that will save your skin in case you lose access to the chosen method.

Step 1: go to Instagram and, in the upper right corner, click on the three-stroke button;

Access the Instagram menu. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

then select the “Settings” menu;

Enter the social network settings. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

after that, click on “Security”;

The feature is available in the “Security” tab. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4:

Now, select “Two Factor Authentication”;

Select the indicated option. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5:

choose the security method between WhatsApp, authentication app and SMS;

Choose the method you prefer. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 6:

A confirmation code will be sent via the chosen method. Enter the combination on Instagram and click “Next”;

Provide the confirmation code. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 7:

With this, 2-step verification is enabled! To disable it, just follow the same step by step. Finish the process by clicking “Next”.

Proceed to continue. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 8:

At the end, some reserve codes will be displayed that serve to regain access to the account in case there is any problem with the main verification method. Keep these combinations and do not share with others. To exit the screen and finish the process, click “Finish”.

Write down your booking codes and Do not share it with other people. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to enable Instagram 2-step verification.

Did you like this article?

Did you like this article?

