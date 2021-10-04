how-to-enable-instagram-2-step-verification

Instagram (Android l iOS l Web), like any other social network, requires certain security precautions. To do this, it is recommended that users enable 2-step verification. This way, intruders will have more difficulty trying to access your account, as the social network will ask for a confirmation code sent by an alternative method.

How to disconnect from your Instagram account

How to delete an Instagram account

How disable Instagram account temporarily

Currently, there are three verification methods available: WhatsApp, Authentication Apps and SMS. When selecting one of them, Instagram will send a match by one of these means. In addition, a set of backup codes is provided that will save your skin in case you lose access to the chosen method.

Step 1: go to Instagram and, in the upper right corner, click on the three-stroke button;

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Access the Instagram menu. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)