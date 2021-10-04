The 10 most pirated movies of the week (10/03/2021)
October has come with a bang and the list of most pirated movies of the week is a good reflection of how cinema is making a comeback quite strongly. Of the 01 movies that the Canaltech lists for you to stay well informed every weekend, six of them are unpublished, which gives us a good idea of the volume of premieres that have taken place in recent days.
Black Widow
And even though the title of the most pirated movie hasn’t changed owner, the list is surprising for the large number of new movies that have emerged. In this sense, it is worth highlighting a suspense thriller recently released on Netflix and which is making the head not only of the platform’s subscribers; an animation starring one of the strangest and adored families of pop culture and the prequel to one of the most adored and adored series of all time in movie format.
He was curious to know which ones are 09 Most pirated movies of the week? Next, you can check the complete list that Canaltech raises exclusively for you.
. Black Widow
After an entire year without a film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Marvel Studios debuted Black Widow. The film shows Natasha Romanoff confronting the darker side of her story when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past emerges. Persecuted, Natasha must deal with her past as a spy and the relationships she left behind before joining the Avengers.
9. Queenpins
Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn are back in comedy to make us laugh in Queenpins. The difference is that the plot has a hint of crime and tells the story of two friends who are addicted to shopping and collecting discount coupons. The fascination is such that they end up creating an illegal coupon club and apply a scam that nets millions of dollars.
8. Jungle Cruise
Adaptation from a Disneyland attraction, Jungle Cruise shows an adventure through the Amazon aboard the decadent La Quilla boat. At the helm is spirited Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), who will guide valiant researcher Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) in her quest for an ancient tree that has the power to change the future of medicine. The task is not the easiest and other dangers, including supernatural forces, arise to put the future of the mission and that of humanity in check.
7. The Suicide Squad
The most misfit group of super-villains in the world is back, in this reboot that seeks to erase the disaster that was the movie of 2019. The current suicide mission brings together a group of con men, including Bloodthirsty, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Rat Stalker 2, Savant, King Shark and Harlequin, and sends them to the island of Corto Maltese with Colonel Rick Flag for yet another dirty job that no one else has the courage to do.
6. Last Man Down
Surprise in this week’s ranking, Last Man Down seems to have hooked viewers by the plot proposal, which unfolds after the world has faced a deadly pandemic. As if that wasn’t hard enough, special forces soldier John Wood also lost his wife, who was murdered. Disturbed, he abandons everything and goes to live like a hermit, until a mysterious woman appears at his house asking for help. Despite hesitating, he discovers that the woman is being pursued by the man who killed his wife years ago.
5. The Guilty
One of Netflix’s top premieres in October, The Guilty is the American version of the award-winning Danish film that won critical acclaim and audience with its suffocating plot and full of plot twists. The story follows what had to be just another day on the job for Joe Baylor, a police emergency service attendant. But everything changes when he gets a call from a woman who says she’s been kidnapped; Desperate, he tries to help her despite being limited to the phone call and trapped in the workplace. It’s just that not everything is what it seems.
4. The Card Counter
Oscar Isaac has been one of the most visible actors in Hollywood lately. Now, he plays William Tell, a former military interrogator who turned professional poker in The Card Counter, a revenge thriller with a good sense of suspense. After training a young player hungry for revenge against a mutual enemy from their past, the two will compete in the World Series of Poker, where Tell will be haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions.
3. The Addams Family 2: On the Road
After the success of the animation released in 2021, The Addams Family is back — and on vacation! And as you can imagine, this sinister family’s time off couldn’t be anything normal, right? Proof of this is that such vacations are actually a plan of Morticia and Gomez, who are increasingly concerned that their children are growing up and moving away from family life. So the trip seems like the ideal opportunity to repair the bonds of this miserable and unconventional family.
2. The Many Saints of Newark
One of the most revered and adored series of all time, The Sopranos is back! I mean, not exactly. It’s just that The Many Saints of Newark rescues the whole universe of the mafia to show what happened in New Jersey in the decades of 1960 and 1970; and one of the things that stands out the most are the younger versions of the characters in the series that came to an end a decade and a half ago. And young Tony Soprano, one of the biggest gangsters in that region, is played by none other than Michael Gandolfini, son of James Gandolfini, actor who gave life to the character and died in 1960 to the 77 years.
1. Free Guy: Taking Control
1. Free Guy: Taking Control
What would happen if the NPCs of your favorite game came to life and started a real revolution? That’s the premise of Free Guy: Taking Control, which tells the story of a boring routine bank teller. But everything changes when he discovers that he is a minor character in a video game, taking over the reins of life and doing everything to save that world. The description is basic, but don’t be fooled: the film surprised many people by having more layers and depth than it appears.
