How are space photos taken?
We live in a fantastic time for astronomers (professionals or amateurs) and astronomy enthusiasts: a time when images of cosmic objects gained a wealth of detail never seen before. This evolution provided both unprecedented data for scientists to analyze and simply fabulous photographs—for lack of a better adjective to describe them. But how are space photos taken?
Instruments such as the Hubble, Spitzer, VLT, Fermi telescopes, probes such as Juno, Cassini and Planck, and observatories such as ALMA provided not only resolution and range. incredible, but they allowed us to see the invisible — they reveal cosmic emissions in lights we can’t see, that is, at wavelengths outside the visible spectrum.
With images in all waves of the spectrum electromagnetic — microwave, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, radio, X-rays and gamma rays — we can see objects and phenomena that would have been unimaginable at the beginning of the last century. To cite just one example, scientists would never find evidence of black holes feeding on matter, because this type of event only emits radiation at wavelengths that are not part of visible light.
Okay, but what about the images?
In the case of Hubble, for example, the images will never be originally colored, because the telescope takes a “photograph” at just a single wavelength. Then, a file type is generated with black and white images, and only after editing in some image processing software do they finally become aesthetically appealing. But how does it all work? What is this data like and how do they “see” a color image?
There are several types of interaction between radiation (or light, or photons) and matter (atoms), each generating a type of radiation. For example, atomic or molecular excitation occurs when electrons are displaced from their “orbits” around the nucleus and, when they return, emit the excess energy in the form of light, or X-rays. Ionization, on the other hand, is when electrons are removed from orbitals by radiation, leaving behind what is left of the atom, which is now called ion.
Infrared and Ultraviolet
Many areas of space are filled with clouds of gas and dust that block visible light. If we only depended on ordinary lenses, such as those of a digital camera or simple telescopes, we would never see what is behind these clouds, and we would fail to unravel many of the mysteries of the universe. But infrared radiation manages to pass through these obstacles until it reaches us.
With infrared light telescopes, this radiation can be captured and transformed into an “image” in black and white. In fact, it will be a map, where each pixel represents an infrared emission, with a value that determines the intensity of that small point of light. Put this together in millions of pixels, each carrying a numerical intensity value, and we have a map of the object behind that cloud of gas and dust.
With the proper software (we’ll talk about them later on in this matter), we can convert these scientific data maps into color images, which represent the cosmic object quite faithfully and with very high precision. Thanks to infrared telescopes we can see stars in formation, the center of galaxies, protoplanetary disks and the formation of new solar systems.
As infrared is basically heat radiation, the telescope must be cooled to near absolute zero, ie to -90º Celsius, so that the data collected does not suffer interference from heat from the telescope itself. One of the best known is NASA’s Spitzer, which was in Earth orbit, as our planet’s atmosphere absorbs the scientifically interesting part of infrared waves (incidentally, the same goes for gamma and ultraviolet ray telescopes, but not for radio and micro -waves; that is, both space and ground telescopes are important).
Other wavelengths
Likewise, there are cosmic objects and phenomena that can only be fully understood if seen on radio signals — yes, they too they are a “light”, emitted through photons, but in wavelengths that can be from 1 m to 1 km. The radio allows us to see some events such as the formation of new planets, distant quasars and the mysterious rapid bursts that astronomers are still trying to unravel.
Radio telescopes are a little different, as their waves are captured by antennas rather than lenses. Furthermore, the size of these waves requires gigantic plates if scientists are to cover a significant area of the universe — which is why observatories like Arecibo are so large. An efficient solution is interferometry, which uses several small or medium dishes as one.
The microwaves are very useful for studying the cosmic background radiation (CMB, the acronym in English), something the now-retired Planck telescope has done with flying colors. Unlike objects that emit/reflect visible light, infrared or even radio, the CMB does not reveal something with a definite shape, but a map full of spots, but very useful for astronomers.
Finally, there are telescopes for X-rays and rays gamma, both very important for the observation of active galaxies, that is, that have supermassive black holes that feed on matter and dump plasma jets at almost the speed of light.
The process for obtaining color and calibrated images from each of these telescopes depends on the type of technology employed. As we saw before, visible light instruments are quite simple: the photons hit the instrument’s lens and the data is sent to a CCD (chips more or less similar to those in digital cameras), which transforms them into electrical signals.
These signals are sent to a data processing base that scientists can access. Well, it’s a little more complicated than that, especially when it comes to space telescopes that transmit data to Earth, but basically that’s how information from the universe gets to computers.