We live in a fantastic time for astronomers (professionals or amateurs) and astronomy enthusiasts: a time when images of cosmic objects gained a wealth of detail never seen before. This evolution provided both unprecedented data for scientists to analyze and simply fabulous photographs—for lack of a better adjective to describe them. But how are space photos taken?

Instruments such as the Hubble, Spitzer, VLT, Fermi telescopes, probes such as Juno, Cassini and Planck, and observatories such as ALMA provided not only resolution and range. incredible, but they allowed us to see the invisible — they reveal cosmic emissions in lights we can’t see, that is, at wavelengths outside the visible spectrum.

With images in all waves of the spectrum electromagnetic — microwave, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, radio, X-rays and gamma rays — we can see objects and phenomena that would have been unimaginable at the beginning of the last century. To cite just one example, scientists would never find evidence of black holes feeding on matter, because this type of event only emits radiation at wavelengths that are not part of visible light.