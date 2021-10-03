Why don't you have Instagram for the iPad?
Using Instagram on an iPad, you may have noticed, is not one of the most pleasant experiences. Although the app is available on the tablet’s App Store, its interface is not designed for the big screen, meaning it has a similar layout to your smartphone app — and don’t expect this to change any time soon.
Why not is there an Instagram adapted for the iPad?
Although both are popular, the answer is quite categorical: there is no interest from the social network in creating an app especially for the iPad. According to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, the team responsible for developing the iPad is low, so there is no way to address a demand, in his point of view, not so important right now.
I spent a little time on an iPad because I was on a flight, but there wasn’t an iPad app for Instagram yet. It would be nice to create it, but there is a lot to do and few people, so it was not approved.
In that sense, no expect Instagram to change its shape on Apple’s tablet in the near future; on the other hand, iPadOS brought the ability to run an iPhone app in mode landscape (landscape), expanding their usability, since it was only possible to use them with the screen orientation vertically.
This is a very palliative solution , as the black bars still persist on the sides.
On iPadOS , you can use iPhone apps in the horizontal orientation direction – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Is there another way to use Instagram on the iPad?
As we’ve already discussed here at Canaltech, you can also use Instagram in an iPad browser as an alternative to the App Store app. However, here’s more bad news: although the social network has finally allowed users to post from
browsers for desktop, it’s not possible to do it on tablet.
If you just want to have a better Instagram browsing experience on iPad, it’s worth it use an iPad browser, such as Safari or Chrome, to browse the social network.
You still have access to messages, stories, Reels and other resources in a layout better adapted to the screen great.
Source: 9to5Mac
