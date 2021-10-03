why-don't-you-have-instagram-for-the-ipad?

Although both are popular, the answer is quite categorical: there is no interest from the social network in creating an app especially for the iPad. According to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, the team responsible for developing the iPad is low, so there is no way to address a demand, in his point of view, not so important right now.

I spent a little time on an iPad because I was on a flight, but there wasn’t an iPad app for Instagram yet. It would be nice to create it, but there is a lot to do and few people, so it was not approved.

In that sense, no expect Instagram to change its shape on Apple’s tablet in the near future; on the other hand, iPadOS brought the ability to run an iPhone app in mode landscape (landscape), expanding their usability, since it was only possible to use them with the screen orientation vertically.

This is a very palliative solution , as the black bars still persist on the sides.

On iPadOS , you can use iPhone apps in the horizontal orientation direction – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)