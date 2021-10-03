Artificial intelligence can predict rain with unprecedented accuracy
DeepMind has created an artificial intelligence capable of forecasting the weather with impressive accuracy. The company specializes in building AIs focused on problem solving, but has now decided to embrace meteorology as an important field of action.
To preview a fallout , meteorology uses satellites and a set of information, such as the direction and strength of the winds, to know if an air mass can or cannot move into the region. In the case of the probability of rain, measurements are taken up to two hours in advance to ensure the realization of outdoor events, civil aviation and emergency actions in case of storms.
The company claims to have used statistical, economic and cognitive analysis to create the unprecedented approach to forecasting rainfall from radars. While this was remarkable, the researchers admit that work remains to improve the accuracy of long-term predictions and on rare and intense events. “Future work will require us to develop additional ways to assess performance and specialize even more for specific real-world applications,” they described.
DeepMind does not plan to commercialize the technology, it does this step should help other researchers to develop improved versions of artificial intelligence, with new data and verification methods. The fact is that this is a beautiful example in which machine learning and algorithms help environmental science to solve problems, in addition to helping to foresee events resulting from climate change.
Source : Nature, DeepMind
