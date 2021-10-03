artificial-intelligence-can-predict-rain-with-unprecedented-accuracy

DeepMind has created an artificial intelligence capable of forecasting the weather with impressive accuracy. The company specializes in building AIs focused on problem solving, but has now decided to embrace meteorology as an important field of action. Museum uses artificial intelligence to facilitate the search for works of art



Google demonstrates the new AI that can revolutionize internet search To preview a fallout , meteorology uses satellites and a set of information, such as the direction and strength of the winds, to know if an air mass can or cannot move into the region. In the case of the probability of rain, measurements are taken up to two hours in advance to ensure the realization of outdoor events, civil aviation and emergency actions in case of storms. DeepMind’s model uses the latest minutes to design the next ones 89 (Image: Playback/DeepMind) Current models are effective in accurately predicting low-intensity rains, but their operational usefulness is limited because they produce blurry images in long waiting times, which results in reduced performance in the event of medium or heavy rain. DeepMind’s technology, however, allows for much more effective forecasting. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! With the help of anticipation algorithms of precipitation, it is possible to carry out the measurement every five minutes in a radius of 1 km thanks to the association of data collected by high-precision radars. The AI ​​can warn up to 89 minutes before a rain falls thanks to generative modeling that observes 20 current minutes and projects the future. According to scholars, the system has been approved for more of UK expert meteorologists for their accuracy and usefulness, with a hit rate 89% higher than other methods. The results were condensed into an article, written in collaboration with the Met Office, and published in the scientific journal Nature. practical

The company claims to have used statistical, economic and cognitive analysis to create the unprecedented approach to forecasting rainfall from radars. While this was remarkable, the researchers admit that work remains to improve the accuracy of long-term predictions and on rare and intense events. “Future work will require us to develop additional ways to assess performance and specialize even more for specific real-world applications,” they described.

DeepMind does not plan to commercialize the technology, it does this step should help other researchers to develop improved versions of artificial intelligence, with new data and verification methods. The fact is that this is a beautiful example in which machine learning and algorithms help environmental science to solve problems, in addition to helping to foresee events resulting from climate change.

Source : Nature, DeepMind