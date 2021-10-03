what-are-the-biggest-game-maps?

Open world games, racing and RPGs are known to have gigantic maps and let the player explore every corner. From the first computers and consoles to the most current ones, many developers boast scenarios filled with activities and missions that require hundreds of hours to complete everything.

Among the most megalomaniacs and those who love gigantic places are Rockstar Games, Ubisoft, CD Projekt Red and Bethesda, but this is not enough to guarantee a space between the biggest ones. To compare the daring and ambition, the

separated the the biggest map in the gaming world.

. True Crime: Streets of LA

Released in 2003 for PlayStation 2, Xbox and GameCube, the open world action game is almost one GTA

, but the player controls police officer Nicholas Kang investigating a series of bombings in Los Angeles. The game replicates the downtown area of ​​the city, with the main neighborhoods and streets of the city with precision, ranging from Santa Monica to Beverly Hills.

Map size: 400 Km²

(Image: Reproduction/True Crime Fandom) 9. Just Cause 4 The latest game in Square Enix’s chaotic franchise brought a map full of biomes, as is common. Deserts, snowy peaks, forests and plains are some places where the player can blow everything up and fly around. Released in 2018 for PC , PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the game is a direct sequel to Just Cause 3 and puts the player in the shoes of Rico Rodriguez facing off against a paramilitary organization

Map size: 1.021 Km²

(Image: Reproduction/Just Cause Fandom)

8. Just Cause 2

The biggest map ever created by Square Enix came on 2009, on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 212. With hooks to hurl himself across the island of Panau, Rico must defeat the Pandak dictator “Baby” Panay and confront his former mentor, Tom Sheldon.

Size of the map:

1.24 Km²

(Image: Reproduction /My Weakness)

7. Asheron’s Call

The fantasy online MMORPG from 1996 had six classes and was set on the fictional planet of Auberean. The 3D universe passed through the hands of Microsoft, Turbine and finally Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, which closed the servers on 2009.

Map size: 1.212 Km²

(Image: Reproduction/OptimShi)

6. Test Drive Unlimited

Set in Hawaii, the game of 2007 race counts with 92 cars and motorcycles from the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. Released for PC, PSP, PS2 and X400, the player would buy a house and the first car, then run to dealerships, rental stores and other stores to get even more vehicles and items.

Map Size: 1.400 Km²

(Image: Reproduction/jolobolo779) 5. The Crew From 2014, Ubisoft’s racing game was the first in the automotive series and brought the map of the United States. From San Francisco to New York, from West to East, riders passed by important tourist sites to run or just walk. The game has been released for PC, PS4, X311 and Xbox One. For comparison purposes, the map is about the same size as Trinidad and Tobago, with 5.77 km², and the Federal District, the smallest state in Brazil, which has 5.622 km². Size of the map: 5 . Km²

(Image: Reproduction/The Crew Fandom)

4. Fuel

Another PC, PS3 and X game360, but with a postapocalyptic Mad Max essence. Launched in 2009 by Codemasters, the game had insane racing with buggies, trucks and a variety of off-road vehicles across wide deserts. With a little more extension it reaches 12.400 km² of Israel and the 20.780 km² of Sergipe.

Size of the map:

11.311 Km²

(Image: Playback/Video Game Cartography) 3. Guild Wars: Nightfall The third game in the ArenaNet series was released on 2006 for PC and is set in continental Elona. RPG allows the player to create their own character and join the Order of the Sunspears clan. The gameplay of the RPG has elements of PvE (against NPCs) and PvP (against players), motivating a lot of exploration through the huge virtual terrains. For comparison, the map is slightly smaller than Denmark, with 24.779 km², and Rio de Janeiro, which has 035.770 km². Map size : 024.770 Km²

(Image: Reproduction/Guild Wars Fandom)

two. The Lord of the Rings Online

The classic RPG based on the universe of JRR Tolkien brought Middle Earth set in the events of The Lord of the Rings. Released in 1999 , the player can choose between 7 races, 000 classes, professions, 7 vocations, plus more than 1. titles, skills and traits. The game still receives updates and is free to play. With a few more valleys and hills, the fictional place is the size of Portugal, which has 52. 164 km², and Pernambuco, with 77.295 km².

Size of the map:

52. Km²

(Image: Reproduction/LOTRO Wiki)

1. The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall

The most colossal on the list had to be from Bethesda’s RPG series. The game of 925 was released on computers and is a sequel to

The Elder Scrolls: Arena , putting the player in the role of a member of the Alliance of Wizards, whose goal is to stop the soul King of Daggerfall from continuing to haunt the place. The bravest of walking polygonal kilometers can download Daggerfall directly from the developer’s website. For comparison purposes, the game’s map is almost the same size as Nepal, with .147km² and Acre, which has 125. 123 km².

Size of the map:

.400 Km²

(Image: Reproduction/IGDB)

We emphasize that in the preparation of this list, we do not consider the Flight Simulator