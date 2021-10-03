Fruits, plants and even insects! Know the origin of color names

Blue, red, green… the names of colors are part of our daily lives. But have you ever stopped to think where these nomenclatures come from? Precious stones, fruits and even insects are behind the origin of the names we use until today to refer to the colors of the things that surround us.

    • Blue

    Initially, the word designated to refer to this color was cerulean, from the Latin caeruleus. However, the most popular word came from an Arabic gemstone called lapis lazuli. Pencil means stone in Latin, and lazuli, from the Arabic lazúrd, became the name of the rock that had this hue.

    Red

    Red comes from the Latin vermiculum, which means nothing less than. .. little worm! It turns out that in ancient times, red ink was made from the blood of an insect called an mattress. When crushed, this insect released a blur of the color that nowadays, in Brazil, we call red.

    Yellow

    In antiquity, it was very common for children to have jaundice, a disease that occurs if the liver does not efficiently process red blood cells as they break down. This disease made the skin yellow and caused a bitter taste in the mouth, due to bile, a secretion produced by the liver. In Latin, bitter was amargus, and the diminutive was amarellus. Then came the word, which means something like “bitter”.

    Orange

    Perhaps you have already stopped to ask yourself: what came first? The fruit or the color? The word “orange” came from the fruit: in Sanskrit, naranga. In Arabic and Persian, the word underwent an adaptation, becoming nárandja, and in Old French,

    pomme d’orenge.

    (Image: Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash)Black

    The word black comes from Latin, from a term called appectoráre, which meant “compress against the chest”. In antiquity, this term gave the idea of ​​something dense, thick, and ended up remembering the color in question. The word became apretar and then came to the term we use today: black. In the case of blacks, the origin is in nigrum, from Latin.

    White

    In Latin, the opposite of the denser color was albus , which gave rise to words like “target” and “albino”. The term “white” specifically comes from the Germanic blank and means gleaming, shiny, or polished. Hence, even the expression “white weapons”, since they are polished and shiny.

    Gray

    The word “ash”, as you may have already guessed, comes from the ashes left over from bonfires. Initially, in Latin, the name of this dust, which is lighter than black and darker than white, was named cinisia.

    Brown

    The term “brown” originated from the Portuguese chestnut. Turns out she’s called brown, in French. The brown frosting, a sweet made with chestnuts, comes from there. The term “brown” also came from this, but it only continued to be used in specific cases, such as for eyes and hair.

    Source: Essays and Notes, GQ

