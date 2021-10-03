fruits,-plants-and-even-insects!-know-the-origin-of-color-names

Blue, red, green… the names of colors are part of our daily lives. But have you ever stopped to think where these nomenclatures come from? Precious stones, fruits and even insects are behind the origin of the names we use until today to refer to the colors of the things that surround us.

Blue Initially, the word designated to refer to this color was cerulean, from the Latin caeruleus. However, the most popular word came from an Arabic gemstone called lapis lazuli. Pencil means stone in Latin, and lazuli, from the Arabic lazúrd, became the name of the rock that had this hue.

Red Red comes from the Latin vermiculum, which means nothing less than. .. little worm! It turns out that in ancient times, red ink was made from the blood of an insect called an mattress. When crushed, this insect released a blur of the color that nowadays, in Brazil, we call red.

Yellow

In antiquity, it was very common for children to have jaundice, a disease that occurs if the liver does not efficiently process red blood cells as they break down. This disease made the skin yellow and caused a bitter taste in the mouth, due to bile, a secretion produced by the liver. In Latin, bitter was amargus, and the diminutive was amarellus. Then came the word, which means something like “bitter”.

Orange

Perhaps you have already stopped to ask yourself: what came first? The fruit or the color? The word “orange” came from the fruit: in Sanskrit, naranga. In Arabic and Persian, the word underwent an adaptation, becoming nárandja, and in Old French,

pomme d’orenge.